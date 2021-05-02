Crieff five-year-old’s book ‘Captain Bluebeak’ to be brought to life after competition success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Crieff five-year-old’s story will be brought to life after winning a writing competition which saw more than 300 entries.

Daisy McCulloch penned short story “Captain Bluebeak” for the contest which was selected as the winning entry for the five to seven age category.

It will be illustrated by Comrie artist Charlotte Brayley, and will be welcomed to a book festival later this year.

Captain Bluebeak

Daisy’s story is set to feature in a limited edition bedtime storybook which will be available at all eight hotels in the Crieff Hydro family, which hosted the competition.

It tells the story of a duck with a blue beak who is picked on by the fellow ducks at his pond, who all have yellow beaks.

He dons a pirate’s hat, eye patch and sword to become Captain Bluebeak he stood up to the bullies.

Kindness and forgiveness

Daisy’s entry won the top spot after judges John Bray, Helen Grant and Susy McPhee – alongside Strathearn Arts – narrowed it down from more than 300 entries.

Susy believes Daisy’s story was a lesson in kindness and forgiveness.

She said: “This story has all the elements of a great short story: a rejected duck who has no friends, a problem with bullying swans, the duck disguising himself and saving the day, winning himself the respect and admiration of the ducks who used to laugh at him.

“It was funny and well-paced – it’s not easy to tell a full story in 200 words, but Daisy managed this particularly well.”

She added: “I also really liked the way the swans were allowed to join in the big feast at the end: what a great lesson in kindness and forgiveness.”

Book festival

Work will soon begin to bring Captain Bluebeak to life in time for the summer.

If restrictions allow, the 30 shortlisted entries will be welcomed to a book festival at the Crieff Hydro Hotel in July.

Head of Customer and Commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Nic Oldham said: “We were so impressed with the creativity and imagination of the children who entered our competition which visitors will be able to see for themselves in the storybook when it arrives at our hotels.

“Thank you again to everyone who entered and special congratulations to Daisy for being crowned our five to seven age category winner.”