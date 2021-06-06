Carers Week: PKAVS announces series of events to highlight work of unpaid carers

PKAVS has announced a line-up of events for local unpaid carers ahead of Carers Week to “make caring visible and valued”.

Taking place from June 7 – 13, the week aims to raise awareness of the work of unpaid carers and the challenges they face.

Through providing the events – to be held online due to the pandemic – the PKAVS Carers Hub hopes to further support unpaid carers throughout Perth and Kinross.

Continued support

The hub works tirelessly to highlight the vital contribution of unpaid carers in society and the impact they have on those they support.

It hopes to empower people who consider themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

Marketing and Engagement Officer Amy Bryson said: “Carers Week is approaching us again this year and we have a full calendar of events to support unpaid carers in Perth and Kinross, including guided meditations, an online concert, and a carers’ quiz.

“We are keen to promote the week widely so we can reach carers that may not have registered with the hub to receive the support our teams can offer.”

The week also aims to raise further awareness of conditions such as dementia.

Impact of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has created further challenges for unpaid carers, with many now having additional responsibilities.

PKAVS says carers “are continuing to face new challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic” with “many people taking on more caring responsibilities for their relatives and friends who are disabled, ill or older and who need support.”

The charity believes carers need recognition, respect and support for all they do.

Further information on how to get involved can be found on the PKAVS website.