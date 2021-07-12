Lewis Thorpe: Dunkeld teen safe and well five days after going missing

Missing teen Lewis Thorpe has been traced safe and well, Tayside Police confirmed on Monday night.

The 16-year-old has been found five days after he was last seen in the Butterstone area at around 8.45pm on July 7.

He was reported missing the following day.

Tayside Police initially feared he could have travelled as far as Aberdeen or Merseyside.

Missing teen Lewis Thorpe traced Police Scotland can confirm that 16-year-old Lewis Thorpe, who had been reported missing from Dunkeld, has been traced safe and well. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/AO5k77nmnv — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) July 12, 2021

Concerns had grown in recent days for his safety and police pushed for anyone with information to come forward.

Police reported becoming “increasingly concerned” for the Dunkeld teenager.

They have now thanked the public for their assistance with the case and Lewis has been found safe and well.