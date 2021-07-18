Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021
News / Angus & The Mearns

‘We’re not out of woods’: NHS Tayside coronavirus warning ahead of Level 0 move

By Alasdair Clark
July 18 2021, 12.41pm Updated: July 19 2021, 9.35am
New rules will come into force on Monday

People across Tayside have been urged to continue playing their part as Scotland moves to Level 0 coronavirus rules on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country would move to more relaxed restrictions from tomorrow, July 19.

In a message to those living locally, NHS Tayside asked people to remain cautious in a bid to drive down infection levels.

Dundee is no long the coronavirus capital of the UK after a recent surge in cases prompted efforts to drive down infections.

And NHS Tayside have said people living across the region should continue efforts even as restrictions ease.

NHS Tayside Covid warning
Dr Emma Fletcher

Under the new Level 0 rules it will be possible to meet in larger groups whilst businesses will have fewer restrictions.

Some social distancing measures will be relaxed and up to 200 people will be permitted at funerals and weddings.

Speaking ahead of restrictions easing, Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside director of public health, said it was important to continue following the guidance.

Hospital staff are still treating a number of people with the virus

She said: “Thankfully, we are starting to see a slow decrease in the extremely high number of cases we have had in Tayside over the past few weeks, but we are not out of the woods yet.”

Dr Fletcher stressed the need for people to follow the rules on self-isolation, testing and the use of face coverings.

But she added: “Please also make the most of this fantastic weather we’ve been having recently and meet outdoors whenever possible.

Please also make the most of this fantastic weather

“If meeting indoors, please keep windows open and maintain distancing between households in public places.

“There are still a lot of people needing treatment for Covid in the community and hospital and unfortunately people are still dying from this virus.

“We are also seeing younger people with Covid in Ninewells, including in our critical care unit.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine offers maximum protection against Covid-19.

NHS Tayside Covid warning

“If you are over 18 and have not yet had your first jab, or it has been more than eight weeks since your first jab, please come forward as soon as you can to your nearest clinic and we will get you vaccinated.”

Dr Fletcher also stressed those isolating as a result of coronavirus would be able to receive their vaccine.

She said drop-in clinics and appointments would continue so those affected could still be vaccinated after their self-isolation period ends.

“If you have Covid-19 you can attend 28 days after testing positive.

“If you have been identified as a close contact of a positive case, have completed the 10 day self-isolation period and not tested positive, you can attend for your jab on the 11th day,” she added.

Level 0 Scotland: The major Covid rule changes from July 19

