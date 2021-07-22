Plans to turn historic Coupar Angus hall into flats submitted to Perth and Kinross Council

Plans to turn a historic building into flats have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

Talbot Hall, on Trades Lane in Coupar Angus, will be split into two properties if the plans are approved.

In February council officers approved an application to create a two-bedroom flat on the ground floor and another two-bedroom apartment on the upper floor of the hall.

The latest submission is a revised design by the applicant.

Community hub

Talbot Hall was owned by the Toc H – an international movement founded following the First World War – and has since been used as a community hub.

A pop-up restaurant, community cafe and carers’ group and have all been based in the hall, and it has hosted a number of other events.

Michael Gallagher, a former community councillor in the town, said: “It’s a very historic and well-known building, it has a very interesting history.

“It used to be the Toc H, an organisation set up overseas during the First World War to provide respite for frontline troops.

“After the war it grew into an international organisation. It eventually ran out of steam locally.

“The name Talbot Hall is in recognition of the person who founded the whole organisation.”

After the creation of the original Talbot Hall in Belgium, others were established in countries around the world.

‘Lots of interesting memories’

Mr Gallagher added: “More recently it was privately owned and it was rented out on an hourly basis to any local group that needed the use of a hall.

“The woman who had it kept it very nice and upgraded it enormously, renovated the building and did a lot of work on it.

“Lots of people around here have lots of interesting memories of the building, there were lots of interesting talks given in the hall.

“Even when it was owned by the Toc H it was still let out. It’s been an important and well-used community hall over the years for the town.

“There will be a lot of people in the town interested in the application.”

As well as internal work, windows will be replaced and a parking space created as part of the plans.

A decision on whether to approve the revised application will be made by council officers in due course.