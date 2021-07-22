‘Plenty of smiles’ as Perth athletics club extends welcome to disabled athletes

People with a physical, sensory or learning disability from all over Tayside have come together to participate in a try-out session at a Perth athletics club.

It comes as the Perth Strathtay Harriers are continuing their efforts to support local people with a disability who want to get into athletics.

More than 30 people attended the session, in what organisers described as a “positive experience all round”.

The drop-in session was open to participants from the age of five and allowed them the chance to try a range of events including wheelchair racing and Frame Running.

‘Plenty of smiles’

The session aimed to showcase the physical, social and mental well-being benefits of taking part in regular sport.

Perth Strathtay Harriers chairman Jim Hunter said: “The event went very well, with lots of new faces and plenty of smiles to indicate a positive experience all round.

“We hope this will be the beginning of a journey into sport for some of these supported young people.

“The Harriers welcomed more than 30 participants with a disability, parents and carers to a very sunny Perth Athletics track.

“For many it was the first time they had set foot on this type of sports stadium.

“They came from not just Perth and Kinross but all over the Tayside and Central regions.”

Harriers’ success

The Harriers have continually welcomed disabled athletes and encouraged them to reach their full potential.

The club’s athletes continue to inspire those around them with their determination and successes.

In April, teenage para-athlete Freya Howgate did herself and her club proud when she clinched the top spot for shot put at a British Athletics event in Coventry.

The Harriers cheered her on from Perth and were hugely proud of her efforts.

Jim said: “Freya is a fantastic ambassador for Perth Strathtay Harriers and performed brilliantly to achieve a personal best throw in Coventry.”