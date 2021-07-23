Four new Covid deaths in Tayside amid 1,500 new cases in Scotland

Four new deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed across Tayside on Friday.

The Scottish Government reported a further 1,505 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday as new self-isolation rules were announced.

Three coronavirus deaths in Dundee were announced, whilst one death was recorded in Perth and Kinross.

New Covid deaths in Scotland

They formed a total of six new deaths across Scotland which were recorded by Public Health Scotland.

It means the death toll in Scotland amongst those who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 7,848.

The latest Scottish Government data showed 502 people were in hospital who had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 57 people are said to be in intensive care units with coronavirus.

Covid rates in Tayside and Fife

In Dundee, the latest data shows the city had a case positivity rate of 271.5 per 100,000 people in the week leading up to July 20.

This is down from more than 300 in the seven days leading up to July 19.

Similar drops in case positivity rate were seen in Fife, which now has a rate of 243, down from 270 per 100,000 on July 20.

Perth and Kinross has a case positivity rate of 211 per 100,000, and Angus currently has a rate of 208.

Nicola Sturgeon had took to Twitter on Friday to remind people being vaccinated is the “best way of protecting ourselves, each other, and getting normal life back”.

It comes after new self-isolation rules were confirmed to help certain businesses cope with significant staff shortages.

💉There’s lots of misinformation circulating about Covid vaccines – for trusted advice to help you make an informed choice, visit https://t.co/eSO1YM7pre Vaccination is best way of protecting ourselves, each other, and getting normal life back. Please get the jags ASAP 💉 https://t.co/JS9jbQPxOZ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2021

As a result, the government will now consider whether to waive the requirement for some groups of workers to self-isolate for 10 days if they are identified as a close contact with a positive case.

The change comes after warnings of potential food shortages, as well as fears of critical staffing issues in health and care services.

Those who avoid the self-isolation period must be double vaccinated and will also be required to undertake a PCR test and daily lateral flow tests.