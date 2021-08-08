Will nightclubs in Dundee, Fife and Perth reopen at midnight on Sunday?

As the final Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality are set to lift, many across Dundee, Fife and Perth are highly anticipating the return of nightclubs.

Many clubs are holding off until the weekend, however some will reopen at the stroke of midnight on Sunday night.

Session Street nightclub Afro Beats will be among the first to launch on Sunday.

Entry to the bar will begin as early at 7pm, with the dance hall opening exactly a minute after midnight.

Clubbers are welcome until the latest closing time in nearly 18 months — 2.30am.

Owner Howard Airhumwunde hopes locals can make it down for the exciting relaunch of the club.

“It’s been ages since the last dance and now we cannot wait for the next,” he said.

“We’re getting ready and making sure everything is set up for Sunday.”

The first dance

Some safety measures will still be in place, such as increased ventilation, regular cleaning and reduced capacity.

The premises has been able to re-open gradually as a bar before now, in line with government guidance.

“Table service has been really difficult to manage, so I think the staff are looking forward to reopening the bar again,” said Howard.

Dean Cumming, of Dundee dance clubs Rewind and Pout, is keen to open late as soon as restrictions allow.

“We’ve got a huge balloon drop planned at midnight on Sunday in Rewind,” he said.

“I think that’s the right way to mark the occasion.”

‘They’re sitting ready’

Dean has been overwhelmed by the support for the re-opening.

“The activity on Facebook has gone nuts,” he said.

“It’s been nearly 18 months! There will be 18-year-old kids who have never been to a nightclub before.”

Mr Cummings says a lot of the old staff have been in touch to discuss returning for the grand reopening at Pout on Wednesday August 11.

Both clubs will stay open until the wee hours at 2.30am.

“Pout has sat dormant for a year and a half,” he said.

“I’ve been in cleaning every week and they’re both just sitting ready.

“Rewind has been able to open by shutting at the earlier times, but the feeling is brilliant now that we can fully open.

“Rewind is all generations coming together to have fun.

“It’ll be good to see the return of punters at the bar.”

The Loft in Perth is also set to reopen from midnight on Sunday, with bookings encouraged ahead of time.

One more week

However, some venues have opted to delay the relaunch date.

Styx in Kirkcaldy and Truth in Leven have opted to wait until the weekend, as have Lourenzos in Dunfermline.

Dundee clubs Aura, Fat Sam’s and Club Tropicana will reopen on Friday August 13.

A spokesperson for Aura nightclub said: “With the announcement only being confirmed on August 2, we are already time limited and want to ensure that staff have sufficient training, both new and previous team members.

“Plus we want that extra bit of time to ensure that everyone is confident with the new Covid safety measures are putting in place.

“TGC as a group have this policy in place.”

Underground will be among the last to reopen in the city, with their pre-launch party planned for Friday August 20. The official launch will be on Saturday.

Track and Trace will still be in place at all venues.

This week, the government confirmed that, from August 9, the wearing of face masks in nightclubs is not required while eating or drinking (whether seated or standing).

Nightclubs officially closed in Scotland on March 20, 2020.