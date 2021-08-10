Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

NHS Tayside warns dentists still facing backlog of appointments due to Covid restrictions

By Katy Scott
August 10 2021, 10.56am Updated: August 10 2021, 2.03pm
dental covid tayside
Dental practices are to benefit from £5million to help purchase vital ventilation equipment.

NHS Tayside is warning that dentists are still being disrupted by coronavirus restrictions – as it works to tackle a backlog of appointments.

Government guidance means surgeries still have to limit the numbers of patients they see every day.

Routine check-ups are taking place, but the health board says dentists are prioritising emergencies and vulnerable patients.

Dentists ‘working hard to tackle backlog’

Professor Grant McIntyre, clinical lead for Dundee Dental Hospital, said: “Dental teams are working very hard to address the backlog of patients requiring routine care which has built up since the start of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, patients are having to wait a little longer for any non-urgent care such as their regular scheduled check-ups.

“Unless you are in pain or have an urgent dental need, please wait for your dentist to contact you regarding routine exams or care in the normal way.”

covid dental
University of Dundee Dental Hospital and School.

Prof McIntyre hopes that the renovated dental hospital will allow for more daily patients.

He added: “The Dundee Dental Hospital & School is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment programme.

“Once complete, it will see the number of patients who can be treated each day start to return to closer to normal pre-pandemic activity levels.

Dental emergencies

“It is really important to look after your teeth as well as possible at all times, but especially now.

“Restricting sugary foods to meal times and brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste will help to keep your mouth healthy.”

NHS Tayside says anyone experiencing a dental emergency should phone their dentist – those not registered can find advice on the website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]