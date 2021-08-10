NHS Tayside warns dentists still facing backlog of appointments due to Covid restrictions

NHS Tayside is warning that dentists are still being disrupted by coronavirus restrictions – as it works to tackle a backlog of appointments.

Government guidance means surgeries still have to limit the numbers of patients they see every day.

Routine check-ups are taking place, but the health board says dentists are prioritising emergencies and vulnerable patients.

Dentists ‘working hard to tackle backlog’

Professor Grant McIntyre, clinical lead for Dundee Dental Hospital, said: “Dental teams are working very hard to address the backlog of patients requiring routine care which has built up since the start of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, patients are having to wait a little longer for any non-urgent care such as their regular scheduled check-ups.

“Unless you are in pain or have an urgent dental need, please wait for your dentist to contact you regarding routine exams or care in the normal way.”

Prof McIntyre hopes that the renovated dental hospital will allow for more daily patients.

He added: “The Dundee Dental Hospital & School is currently undergoing a significant refurbishment programme.

“Once complete, it will see the number of patients who can be treated each day start to return to closer to normal pre-pandemic activity levels.

Dental emergencies

“It is really important to look after your teeth as well as possible at all times, but especially now.

“Restricting sugary foods to meal times and brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste will help to keep your mouth healthy.”

NHS Tayside says anyone experiencing a dental emergency should phone their dentist – those not registered can find advice on the website.