Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Woman rescued from Perthshire mountain range after breaking ankle

By Jake Keith
August 23 2021, 10.03am Updated: August 23 2021, 11.08am
A woman is airlifted from Ben Lawers.
A woman is airlifted from Ben Lawers.

A woman was rescued from a Perthshire mountain range after breaking her ankle while hiking.

The walker needed to be evacuated by helicopter from near Ben Lawers, the highest mountain in the southern Highlands, on Sunday evening.

Tayside Mountain Rescue, alongside Killin Mountain Rescue, located her just before 8pm.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 then airlifted the woman out of the area and took her to hospital.

A spokesperson for Tayside Mountain Rescue said a total of nine volunteers were involved in helping the stricken individual.

He said: “The casualty was located, treated and evacuated.

“Thanks to Killin MRT and Rescue 151 for the assistance.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

A team from the organisation also attended a call out to a missing man on Sunday who was traced safe and well.

Tayside Mountain Rescue is a volunteer-run organisation and relies on donations from the public to operate.

Man airlifted to hospital after falling at The Hermitage near Dunkeld

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier