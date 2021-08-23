Woman rescued from Perthshire mountain range after breaking ankle

A woman was rescued from a Perthshire mountain range after breaking her ankle while hiking.

The walker needed to be evacuated by helicopter from near Ben Lawers, the highest mountain in the southern Highlands, on Sunday evening.

Tayside Mountain Rescue, alongside Killin Mountain Rescue, located her just before 8pm.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 then airlifted the woman out of the area and took her to hospital.

A spokesperson for Tayside Mountain Rescue said a total of nine volunteers were involved in helping the stricken individual.

He said: “The casualty was located, treated and evacuated.

“Thanks to Killin MRT and Rescue 151 for the assistance.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

A team from the organisation also attended a call out to a missing man on Sunday who was traced safe and well.

Tayside Mountain Rescue is a volunteer-run organisation and relies on donations from the public to operate.