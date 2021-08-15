Man airlifted to hospital after falling at The Hermitage near Dunkeld

A man has been airlifted to hospital after after falling at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Perthshire beauty spot shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

Police, two fire and rescue appliances and the ambulance service all went to the scene.

Tayside mountain rescue also attended to help rescue the man.

No details on the man’s condition have been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Around 2.35pm police received a report a man had fallen at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been airlifted to hospital. No further police action was taken.”