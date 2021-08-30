Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Loch Leven water sports plea as birds return to Kinross beauty spot for winter

By Alasdair Clark
August 30 2021, 3.35pm Updated: August 30 2021, 5.59pm
Birds return to the loch over the winter period.
People heading to Loch Leven nature reserve have been asked to avoid using the water for sport from September as wintering birds flock back to the reserve.

In a message to anyone heading to the Kinross beauty spot, NatureScot asked people not to use the loch for water-borne activities like kayaking or swimming.

As many as 130 different species of bird are known to seek refuge at the nature reserve over the winter period.

The area is particularly important to waterfowl, including the whooper swan, greylag goose and pink-footed goose.

Flock of pink-footed geese landing on Loch Leven.
Loch Leven National Nature Reserve in Kinross said up to 60,000 birds can be present on the loch, and there are fears they could be disturbed.

A statement said: “From Wednesday we ask that there is no water-borne access (kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, swimming etc) at Loch Leven NNR between September 1 and March 31.”

Internationally important loch

It continued: “This is because huge numbers of wintering birds use this internationally important loch as a refuge and these birds are easily disturbed.

“At peak, we can have up to 60,000 birds using the loch as an important migratory hot-spot/wintering habitat.

“Let’s ensure that we continue to safeguard these significant winter wildfowl populations for the future.”

Neil Mitchell, Loch Leven National Nature Reserve Manager said: “We want everyone to have a wonderful time visiting Loch Leven NNR, but we’re asking visitors to remember first and foremost it’s a nature reserve and wildlife has to take priority.

“Reserve signage will be updated at all access points to reflect this information and we encourage people to share this advice with friends and family.

“We hope that if everyone behaves responsibly and follows this advice, it will help safeguard these significant winter wildfowl populations for the future.”

