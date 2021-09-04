Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Perth

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 4 2021, 3.12pm
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Perth
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry on a busy Perth road.

The incident happened around lunchtime on Saturday.

The condition of the man is not known at this stage.

Traffic held up

Traffic was held up in b0th directions following the incident which took place on Strathmore Street at Isla Road.

Police cordoned the road off to allow emergency services access to deal with it.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday,  September 4, officers were called to a report of a man struck by a lorry on Strathmore Street at Isla Road in Perth.

“The pedestrian has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

 

