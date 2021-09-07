Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Investigation ongoing three months after Luncarty woman injured in her home

By Matteo Bell
September 7 2021, 2.58pm Updated: September 7 2021, 4.24pm
Police have said inquires are ongoing.
An investigation into how an 86-year-old Perthshire woman was injured in her home remains ongoing after more than three months.

The pensioner was found hurt in her home in Kirkhill Drive, Luncaty, 14 weeks ago and admitted to Ninewells Hospital.

Now, after more than three months, police have still not determined the cause of her injuries.

Her case was first reported to the authorities on May 29 after her family discovered her lying on the floor at her home.

Doctors at the time described her condition as stable, however it is understood she is still recovering in hospital.

An appeal was launched by officers, asking members of the public to come forward with any information, particularly anyone who was in the area between Wednesday May 26 and Friday May 28.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from Tayside‘s Specialist Crime Division said it was “unclear” how the woman became injured.

Detective Inspector, Marcus Lorente.
They focused the investigation on a man who is understood to have attended the woman’s address in the working days before May 28.

The man was described as being white, in his 50s, with grey stubble and spiky grey hair.

But there have been no arrests in connection with the incident and the cause of the injuries remains unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing in to the incident are continuing.”

