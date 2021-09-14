Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid passports blamed as Perth bonfire cancelled for second year running

By Alasdair Clark
September 14 2021, 7.45pm Updated: September 14 2021, 7.45pm
The event has been cancelled for a second year

The annual bonfire in Perth has been cancelled for a second year, with organisers saying Covid passport requirements were to blame.

Around eight volunteers from Perth Roundtable organise the event every year, but the group’s chairman said the requirement for Covid passports proved a logistical challenge.

Scottish Government rules require attendees at all events with more than 4,000 people to provide proof of their vaccination status.

Perth Roundtable chairman Alan McFadden said they had been planing for the event for the last six months, and expected up to 6,000 people to attend.

The bonfire usually attracts thousands

“We really had no choice, there’s only seven members who run the whole event. Whilst it’s supported by Perth and Kinross Council they don’t actually take any part in the building of the fire or security.

“We would have had to fence off the whole Inch with access controls and Covid passport checks. It was just too much for us to do,” he said.

In a message to locals, the group said that they hoped the bonfire, which has taken place for around 40 years, would return in 2022.

The bonfire normally raises money for charity

Mr McFadden said that whilst the community was disappointed, he felt for the charities who usually benefit from the collection at the bonfire.

“It’s a big fundraiser event, we normally raise up to £10,000. That normally goes to smaller organisations or locals who need a helping hand.

“Apart from not being able to give everyone the fun night out, we also don’t have the money to distribute around Perthshire,” he told The Courier.

Plea for new members

But Alan said that he wanted to use the cancellation to encourage more people to join the group.

“If we had 20 to 25 members we could possibly have been able to organise something this year.

“If you’re 18-45 and free on Monday nights, we’d be really interested in hearing from you.”

Alan said people could find out about joining the group at roundtable.co.uk.

