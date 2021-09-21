Covid: Two-thirds of readers back mandatory vaccines for care workers

A poll of readers has revealed that two-thirds support making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for care workers in Scotland.

The controversial decision by some care firms to sack staff who have refused the vaccine split opinion among readers.

Of the 358 people who responded, 65.36% say they agree the vaccine should be mandatory for staff who work in care homes.

A total of 32.4% of readers say they are against making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory, whilst just over 2% are undecided on the issue.

No plans currently exist to make the vaccine a legal requirement for social care workers in Scotland, unlike in England where it will become mandatory from November 11.

The issue has prompted a lively debate, with people pointing out how vaccination could protect vulnerable people living in care homes.

Have your say

Should the Covid vaccine be mandatory for care workers? Have your say and 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹 👇 Posted by TheCourier.co.uk on Monday, 20 September 2021

Stace Longmuir wrote: “It shouldn’t be mandatory. I work in care and have chosen to have my vaccine and today had my booster.

“I would have taken it regardless but it should have been my choice and not a choice between being employed or not.”

Others agree that it should be down to individuals to make decisions about their health without it affecting their employment.

Mandatory vaccines divide opinion

But Caira Martin disagrees, saying: “They work with vulnerable people and through the course of their daily duties they work to reduce risk.

“This is a risk that by having the vaccine reduces the risk of it becoming potentially deadly to some.”

Ashleigh Chilcott says people should be allowed to make their own decision, writing: “It shouldn’t be mandatory for anyone.”

Ashleigh added: “It should be your choice whether to take it or not without the threat of unemployment.”