Police appeal for missing teen girl from Perth

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing teenage girl from Perth.

16-year-old Mia Hassel was reportedly last seen at Perth College University of Highland and Islands at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Police have described her as white, 5ft 2in tall, of a slim build with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt under a grey cropped top and grey cycling shorts.

Links to Perth, Dundee and Fife

Constable Jack Stirling from Auchterarder Police Station said: “Mia’s family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing and are urging her to get in touch to confirm she is safe and well.

“She has gone missing before, and is known to have links all over Scotland, but particularly the Perth, Dundee and Fife areas. She has also spent time in various places in England.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Mia, or has knowledge of her whereabouts, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2069 of Tuesday, 21 September, 2021.”