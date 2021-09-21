Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal for missing teen girl from Perth

By Amie Flett
September 21 2021, 9.31pm Updated: September 21 2021, 9.37pm
Police are appealing for information on missing teenage girl, Mia Hassel, from Perth.
Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing teenage girl from Perth.

16-year-old Mia Hassel was reportedly last seen at Perth College University of Highland and Islands at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Police have described her as white, 5ft 2in tall, of a slim build with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt under a grey cropped top and grey cycling shorts.

Links to Perth, Dundee and Fife

Constable Jack Stirling from Auchterarder Police Station said: “Mia’s family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing and are urging her to get in touch to confirm she is safe and well.

“She has gone missing before, and is known to have links all over Scotland, but particularly the Perth, Dundee and Fife areas. She has also spent time in various places in England.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Mia, or has knowledge of her whereabouts, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2069 of Tuesday, 21 September, 2021.”

