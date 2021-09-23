Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police to offer top tips for winter driving as more people take to the roads

By Anita Diouri
September 23 2021, 7.00am Updated: September 23 2021, 8.18am
Representatives from organisations bringing the initiative to Perthshire communities. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Representatives from organisations bringing the initiative to Perthshire communities. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Perthshire drivers will be given top tips on how to drive safely in winter in a bid to cut accident numbers.

As the colder months approach, people will be told how to handle flood water, icy roads and low sun.

The initiative at Pitlochry fire station on Monday involves police and firefighters.

And it follows an 84% surge in careless driving cases across Perth and Kinross.

Police believe many people may have forgotten key driving skills as cars were left in driveways during lockdown.

But they are promoting the safety message as more and more people get back behind the wheel.

The event follows the release of educational videos reminding people how to drive properly after months away from the roads.

What will the event involve?

SNP Councillor Mike Williamson of the Highland ward urged drivers to take part.

“I would like encourage everyone who is able to attend this event to come along,” he said.

“This event comes as a gentle reminder that, due to the pandemic, most people have not driven at night for almost 18 months.

“There are other areas of driver safety to think about.

“These include driving in flood conditions, driving in built up areas and a winter check on vehicles as we head into the winter months.

Organisations will be available to provide advice on how to handle flood water, icy roads and low sun.”

Sergeant James Longden, Police Scotland.

“Officers from the Road Safety Partnership will be available to guide people through the event at Pitlochry Police Station.”

Meanwhile, police say the event will help equip people for a safe journey.

Sergeant James Longden said: “The event supports safe driving and vehicle safety and aims to raise awareness of everyday driving hazards.

“And they will show people how to ensure they are equipped for their journey and that their vehicle is ready for winter driving.”

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]