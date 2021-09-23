Police to offer top tips for winter driving as more people take to the roads

Perthshire drivers will be given top tips on how to drive safely in winter in a bid to cut accident numbers.

As the colder months approach, people will be told how to handle flood water, icy roads and low sun.

The initiative at Pitlochry fire station on Monday involves police and firefighters.

And it follows an 84% surge in careless driving cases across Perth and Kinross.

Police believe many people may have forgotten key driving skills as cars were left in driveways during lockdown.

But they are promoting the safety message as more and more people get back behind the wheel.

The event follows the release of educational videos reminding people how to drive properly after months away from the roads.

What will the event involve?

SNP Councillor Mike Williamson of the Highland ward urged drivers to take part.

“I would like encourage everyone who is able to attend this event to come along,” he said.

“This event comes as a gentle reminder that, due to the pandemic, most people have not driven at night for almost 18 months.

“There are other areas of driver safety to think about.

“These include driving in flood conditions, driving in built up areas and a winter check on vehicles as we head into the winter months.

Organisations will be available to provide advice on how to handle flood water, icy roads and low sun.” Sergeant James Longden, Police Scotland.

“Officers from the Road Safety Partnership will be available to guide people through the event at Pitlochry Police Station.”

Meanwhile, police say the event will help equip people for a safe journey.

Sergeant James Longden said: “The event supports safe driving and vehicle safety and aims to raise awareness of everyday driving hazards.

“And they will show people how to ensure they are equipped for their journey and that their vehicle is ready for winter driving.”

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm.