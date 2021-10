Tayside and Fife passengers face train disruption for second day running

Train passengers in Tayside and Fife faced a second morning of disruption on Friday after a signalling problem at Ladybank.

Services running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, Inverness and Arbroath were affected by the issue, which was reported by Network Rail just before 8am.

By 8.40am engineers had managed to get services back running between Ladybank and Dundee – and a short time later services to Perth were reinstated.

The fault has been fixed and trains are now able to run normally. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 1, 2021

However, ScotRail warned that some services may be “cancelled, delayed or revised” while work took place to get them back on schedule.

It comes after services were disrupted on Thursday morning following a signalling problem in the same area.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.