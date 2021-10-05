Crieff Community Garden: Success sees demand for volunteers soar

The Crieff Community Garden is branching out and urging local people to get involved in its growing success.

Organisers hope their drive will help improve the garden and other green spaces in the town.

For the past 18 months, the Crieff Community Gardeners have worked tirelessly to rejuvenate the space but they now need more locals to help further serve the community.

The garden – based on Monteath Street – has seen much success in recent months, with the installation of a story corner and its free fruit and veg initiative.

And organisers now wish to build on that with the help of other like-minded, green-fingered members of the Crieff community.

What would I do as a volunteer?

Organisers are looking for locals to join the committee as an office bearer or full member.

Members of the team will meet once a month, with the first meeting taking place on October 20 at 6pm at the garden.

Catriona Smith of the Crieff Community Garden said: “Crieff Community Gardeners is not set in stone.

“However, like the great Scots Fir, we will continue to grow and branch out with fresh ideas and support our local community.

“With this in mind we would to cordially invite you to join our ranks and support our passion going forward.

“Our current space offers numerous opportunities for community groups to take part, whether it’s growing vegetables in one of our many raised beds, or creating bee friendly zones in our wild meadow section, or hosting wellness meetings in our open green spaces.

“Whatever your venture, Crieff Community Gardeners hope to accommodate.”

She added: “A big thank you must go to all the local businesses and individuals who have supported us since taking on the garden in April 2020.

“We are very proud of the improvements we have been able to make today with very little funds, but a lot of hard graft and community spirit.”

What has the garden done so far?

In June this year, a story corner was put in place, with signs pointing to favourites such as the 100 Acre Wood, Wonderland and Hogwarts.

Members of the community pulled together to create and donate items to the corner.

Meanwhile in August, the garden teamed up with Crieff Community Foodbank to set up the popular free fruit and veg initiative.

This allowed locals to take home excess fruit and veg to help reduce food waste in the area.

The initiative got off to a flying start, with the crates having been emptied from day one.

How do I get involved?

Anyone who wishes to get involved with the Crieff Community Garden should get in touch with Lolie Ware, Public Liaison Officer on Lolie@crieffcommunitygardeners.org

Alternatively, details can be found on the Crieff Community Garden Volunteers Facebook group.