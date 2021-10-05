Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Community Garden: Success sees demand for volunteers soar

By Anita Diouri
October 5 2021, 7.00am
Catriona Smith of Crieff Community Garden.

The Crieff Community Garden is branching out and urging local people to get involved in its growing success.

Organisers hope their drive will help improve the garden and other green spaces in the town.

For the past 18 months, the Crieff Community Gardeners have worked tirelessly to rejuvenate the space but they now need more locals to help further serve the community.

Catriona Smith at Crieff Community Garden.

The garden – based on Monteath Street – has seen much success in recent months, with the installation of a story corner and its free fruit and veg initiative.

And organisers now wish to build on that with the help of other like-minded, green-fingered members of the Crieff community.

What would I do as a volunteer?

Organisers are looking for locals to join the committee as an office bearer or full member.

Members of the team will meet once a month, with the first meeting taking place on October 20 at 6pm at the garden.

Catriona Smith of the Crieff Community Garden said: “Crieff Community Gardeners is not set in stone.

“However, like the great Scots Fir, we will continue to grow and branch out with fresh ideas and support our local community.

Crieff Community Garden.

“With this in mind we would to cordially invite you to join our ranks and support our passion going forward.

“Our current space offers numerous opportunities for community groups to take part, whether it’s growing vegetables in one of our many raised beds, or creating bee friendly zones in our wild meadow section, or hosting wellness meetings in our open green spaces.

“Whatever your venture, Crieff Community Gardeners hope to accommodate.”

She added: “A big thank you must go to all the local businesses and individuals who have supported us since taking on the garden in April 2020.

“We are very proud of the improvements we have been able to make today with very little funds, but a lot of hard graft and community spirit.”

What has the garden done so far?

In June this year, a story corner was put in place, with signs pointing to favourites such as the 100 Acre Wood, Wonderland and Hogwarts.

Members of the community pulled together to create and donate items to the corner.

Meanwhile in August, the garden teamed up with Crieff Community Foodbank to set up the popular free fruit and veg initiative.

Fruit and veg at Crieff Community Garden.

This allowed locals to take home excess fruit and veg to help reduce food waste in the area.

The initiative got off to a flying start, with the crates having been emptied from day one.

How do I get involved?

Anyone who wishes to get involved with the Crieff Community Garden should get in touch with Lolie Ware, Public Liaison Officer on Lolie@crieffcommunitygardeners.org

Alternatively, details can be found on the Crieff Community Garden Volunteers Facebook group.