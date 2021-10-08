Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Crannog Centre rises from the ashes with award shortlist

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 8 2021, 11.53am Updated: October 8 2021, 12.34pm
Apprentices at the Scottish Crannog Centre.

A Perthshire attraction is rising from the ashes of a devastating fire – after being shortlisted for an award.

The Scottish Crannog Centre’s wooden roundhouse went up in flames in June, though the museum collection survived.

As work takes place to rebuild it in the wake of the fire, the centre is in the running to be named Best Small Museum Project as part of the Museums Change Lives Awards, run by the Museums Association.

The museum, in Kenmore, has been nominated following the launch of its apprenticeship programme last year.

‘Strong and resilient’ museum team

Rich Hidden, operations manager, said: “The nomination is a sign of how together, strong and resilient the Crannog team is here.

The fire was a devastating blow initially but within hours the whole team had gathered and we had agreed that it wouldn’t be the end, only part of our story.

“The fire took an incredible toll on the organisation and this nomination shows just how pivotal the Crannog is within the local community.”

The apprenticeship programme has provided training and work opportunities for young people in rural Scotland.

According to the awards nomination, the apprentices have “enlivened museum engagement, diversified our audiences, and ensured the centre is working within the community”.

The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore.

Mr Hidden added: “It’s a fantastic honour to be nominated, the strength of our apprenticeship programme comes from how we have centralised the importance of growing and nurturing these young folk.

“All five apprentices showed remarkable resilience and played a key role in the response to the fire.

“They are now in their second year of their apprenticeship, having just started a qualification in museum and galleries practice.”

This year’s awards will take place in Liverpool on November 8 as part of the Museums Association’s annual conference.

Crannog Centre facing bright future after devastating blaze with further £51k funding

