Scottish Crannog Centre rises from the ashes with award shortlist

A Perthshire attraction is rising from the ashes of a devastating fire – after being shortlisted for an award.

The Scottish Crannog Centre’s wooden roundhouse went up in flames in June, though the museum collection survived.

As work takes place to rebuild it in the wake of the fire, the centre is in the running to be named Best Small Museum Project as part of the Museums Change Lives Awards, run by the Museums Association.

The museum, in Kenmore, has been nominated following the launch of its apprenticeship programme last year.

‘Strong and resilient’ museum team

Rich Hidden, operations manager, said: “The nomination is a sign of how together, strong and resilient the Crannog team is here.

“The fire was a devastating blow initially but within hours the whole team had gathered and we had agreed that it wouldn’t be the end, only part of our story.

“The fire took an incredible toll on the organisation and this nomination shows just how pivotal the Crannog is within the local community.”

The apprenticeship programme has provided training and work opportunities for young people in rural Scotland.

According to the awards nomination, the apprentices have “enlivened museum engagement, diversified our audiences, and ensured the centre is working within the community”.

Mr Hidden added: “It’s a fantastic honour to be nominated, the strength of our apprenticeship programme comes from how we have centralised the importance of growing and nurturing these young folk.

“All five apprentices showed remarkable resilience and played a key role in the response to the fire.

“They are now in their second year of their apprenticeship, having just started a qualification in museum and galleries practice.”

This year’s awards will take place in Liverpool on November 8 as part of the Museums Association’s annual conference.