Stagecoach offer new pay proposal to Tayside and Fife workers in ‘remarkable turnaround’

By Amie Flett
October 15 2021, 8.57pm Updated: October 15 2021, 9.42pm
Stagecoach bosses makes new pay offer to Tayside and Fife workers.

Stagecoach have made a new pay offer to bus workers in Tayside and Fife in what has been described as a “remarkable turnaround” by Unite negotiators.

It comes as bus workers across Tayside and Fife have threatened strike action at Stagecoach East Scotland after the previous pay offer was unanimously rejected by members of Unite union.

Stagecoach workers across Scotland have banded together to back plans for a strike action amid an ongoing dispute over "unfair" pay.
Bus workers are being advised to accept the new deal from Stagecoach bosses.

The company met with Unite on Friday to further discuss a pay rises for workers.

The new pay proposal offers workers in Tayside and Fife two-year deals that are said to increase employee pay by an average of 7.5% over the period covered by the agreements.

The offer will be put to members of unite in a vote on Wednesday.

Stagecoach East Scotland Managing Director, Douglas Robertson.

Douglas Robertson, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We have had constructive discussions today with Unite. We are pleased to have put together positive pay packages for our people that are strongly supported by the union.

“Throughout our discussions, our priority has been to protect jobs, ensure our people who keep our communities connected are properly rewarded, and secure the long-term future of bus networks in east Scotland.”

Unite ‘Strongly recommending acceptance’

Unite’s negotiating teams have welcome the discussions with Stagecoach, which they say has resulted in a “substantial movement” from the original offer of a pay freeze.

Dougie Maguire, Regional Co-ordinating Officer at Unite said: “We believe that the offer on the table reflects our members determination to take industrial action if necessary, which isn’t an easy thing for any worker to do, but given the gap between offers it is clear that organised workers can make make progress when they stand together.

“We believe that this is an industry leading increase and in the circumstances is a remarkable turnaround from an employer who was determined to give nothing.

“Unite negotiating teams are strongly recommending acceptance of the offers on the table but it is our members that will decide if the latest offer meets their aspiration when cast their votes on Wednesday 20th October.”

