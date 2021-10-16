Police attend two vehicle crash in Fife involving Ferrari

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police attended a two-vehicle crash that took place shortly before mid-day in Fife involving a Ferrari and another vehicle.

Pictures from the scene showed the vehicles after the collision as officers speak to those nearby.

The incident happened on the B996 between Kelty and Kinross, near Blairforge.

Several police responded to the collision, which is understood to have happened shortly before 12pm on October 16.

Motorists said the road was passable, with officers guiding traffic past the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a two vehicle non-injury road crash northbound on the B996, Blairforge, near Kelty, around 11.30 am on Saturday, 16 October, 2021.

“Road is now clear. No further police action.”