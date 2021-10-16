Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir David Amess: Police Scotland working with politicians to ensure safety after MP stabbed

By Alasdair Clark
October 16 2021, 1.18pm Updated: October 16 2021, 1.20pm
Police Scotland said there was no specific threat in Scotland

Police Scotland say the force is working with elected representatives in Scotland to ensure their safety after Sir David Amess MP was stabbed on Friday.

The incident has prompted fresh concerns for the safety of politicians after Sir David became the second MP to be killed in six years.

Police Scotland said that whilst there was no specific threat in Scotland officers were working with politicians to ensure their safety.

The Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer also wrote to MSPs saying officers would be in touch to discuss any concerns.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and community of Sir David Amess MP.

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at a tribute to the MP on Saturday

“While there is no specific threat to Scotland, we are working closely with UK policing colleagues to ensure all MSPs and MPs are aware of relevant personal safety advice.

“We have well established relationships with elected representatives and will discuss individual security arrangements further with them.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of MP’s security following the 69-year-olds death as he met with constituents in Southend.

Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess MP

Speaking on Friday, Ms Patel said: “All measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members.”.

She added: “We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual to stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy.”

Counter terror police have declared the incident as terrorism, with the early investigation suggesting “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism” according to reports.

A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is in custody.

Review of MPs’ security ordered after Sir David Amess fatally stabbed

