Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes firm installs 120 metres of scaffolding under Forth Road Bridge

By Alasdair Clark
October 16 2021, 2.04pm
The scaffolding has been installed underneath the bridge

A Glenrothes business set up in 2016 has installed some 120 metres of scaffolding underneath the Forth Road Bridge to allow walkways to be refurbished.

The huge structure is being used by engineers to replace and refurbish the existing metal walkways on the underside of the bridge which are used for maintenance.

To facilitate the upgrade, Glenrothes firm I-Scaff Access Solutions has installed 120 metres of suspended scaffolding to allow access for workers and machinery to remove the walkways.

Started in 2016 by directors Ross Brown and David Campbell, the company has been sub-contracted by Millar Callaghan Engineering Services Ltd on behalf of BEAR Scotland.

The platform will allow access to the existing walkways

Speaking to The Courier, Ross Brown said his company has flourished since it was established, employing an average of 30-45 people.

One of the largest suspended scaffolding systems used in the UK, the structure spans the full 38 metre width of the bridge, sitting some 65m above the Firth of Forth.

Mr Brown said that despite the coronavirus lockdown the company has been kept busy, providing access services for industry.

Ross Brown said his Glenrothes based company has been busy during lockdown

He highlighted the team’s work with water providers, with more people at home during lockdown increasing demand.

Explaining the Forth Road Bridge project, Mr Brown told a trade magazine: “The underside of the bridge deck features a series of parallel walkways, totalling some 10 km in length, which were installed in the 1980s to provide Suspended Span Underdeck Access (SSUDA) to help facilitate engineering, maintenance and inspection activities.

“These gantries are now undergoing their own programme of maintenance which has called for a full width suspended scaffold to be installed as a means of access.

The current walkways are being refurbished

“We have been brought in to meet this need on the sixth phase – some 120 metres in length across the full 36 metres width of the bridge.”

He said that the walkways are to be taken off-site for refurbishment before being returned and refitted.

The bridge has been closed several times in recent months for a number of maintenance projects.

This has included the replacement of main expansion joints which first started in 2019 after being delayed by the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing.

Head for heights: The Courier goes behind the scenes with Forth Road Bridge expansion joint engineers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier