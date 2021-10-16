Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

RAB MCNEIL: Socks appeal starts just above the welly

By Rab McNeil
October 16 2021, 2.06pm
When it comes to wellies, socks are the gold top.
When it comes to wellies, socks are the gold top.

It’s welly season again. Well, every season is welly season, but I’m talking about wellies for walks.

I’ve a pair designed for just that, and they’re a boon if your terrain tends to puddles. I’ll tell you something controversial about my walking wellies tae: I turn my socks over the top of them.

I hadn’t thought this practice contentious until I saw an article about a pair of designer wellies that had fake socks over the top… and that cost £695!

Socks on socks? It’s just silly

To be fair, each “sock” has the posh firm’s name written in large letters on it.

What a palaver. Apart from anything else, you’d have to wear proper socks under the fake ones. Two pairs of socks: ridiculous!

How galling, in addition, to be reminded in the tabloid’s exclusive story that having turned-over tops on your wellies is associated with yon scruffy Compo out of TV’s Last Of The Summer Wine.

I’d always associated myself more with the show’s Norman Clegg: the one in the middle between Compo and Foggy Dewhurst.

For all of you Freudians out there

Many of you, I know, are Freudian psychotherapists, so you’re aware that, in terms of human personality, Compo is the Id – all base desires (generally involving Nora Batty’s wrinkled stockings) – while Dewhurst is the moralising Superego, and Clegg the normal Ego in the middle, caught between competing forces.

That schema is the key to many stories (think Toad, Mole, Badger; Gollum, Frodo, Gandalf), and exists within us all.

So I cannot say I’m comfortable finding myself a Compo when it comes to Wellington boots.

It’s the length that counts

Meanwhile, this news just in: socks must be long if you’re going to fold them over your wellies. And here’s a shocking confession: all my socks are long, even the light ones worn to stravaig aboot toon in summer.

It’s knee-length or nothing for me.

You plead tearfully: “But why, Rab? Why go to such desperate lengths?”

Here’s why: it’s for the circulation. And also the security. In ankle-length socks, I feel half-naked and expect to be arrested by the constabulary at any moment.

It’s difficult now to find knee-length socks for wearing with shoes. I have to send off for mine, using a special password and a promise never to reveal the organisation’s name to the authorities.

The incident with the sock

Many “walking” socks are knee-length, so that’s not such a problem.

Years ago, walking the Yorkshire Dales, I came downstairs at the youth hostel to find a commotion caused by a posh walker shouting that someone had stolen one of his expensive socks. One!

All eyes turned to me. At the time I suffered from two great disadvantages: one, I’d long hippy hair; and, two, I was Scottish.

So, of course, I was prime suspect. No one said anything, but it was clear what they were thinking.

But who’d steal one sock? That’s if it was stolen. It was a sock, for pity’s sake. They go missing of their own accord – and only ever one at a time.

For my part, I never do hosiery by halves.

It’s two socks every time, folded over my wellies as I stravaig hither and – if there’s a full moon – yon. And never once do I let my head be turned by a glimpse of wrinkled stocking.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]