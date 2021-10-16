Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Glimpses into China’s past bring in £16,000

By Norman Watson
October 16 2021, 2.27pm
Early China by John Thomson, £16,000 (Forum Auctions).
A fascinating album of early images of China, taken by the pioneering Scottish photographer John Thomson, took £16,000 at Forum Auctions in London on September 30.

Illustrations of China And Its People, in four volumes, contains 96 photographic plates of Thomson’s travels.

It was published in 1873-74 and this was a first edition set.

A pioneering photographer

John Thomson (1837-1921) was one of the first known photographers to travel to the Far East and document the people, landscapes and artefacts of the emerging Chinese culture.

The son of an Edinburgh merchant, he was apprenticed to a local scientific instrument maker before learning the principles of photography.

In 1862 he joined his brother William, a watchmaker, in Singapore, opening a studio and taking portraits of European merchants.

Exploring the Far East

He moved to Siam (Thailand) and photographed the king and royal court.

He then moved on to Phnom Penh and took photographs of the king of Cambodia.

He settled in Hong Kong in 1868 and established a studio in the Commercial Bank building, spending the next four years photographing the people of China.

In remote territory

He visited various remote and almost unpopulated regions, where many had never seen a Westerner before, let alone a camera.

Illustrations of China and Its People is a remarkable record and, today, many of Thomson’s glass negatives are with the Wellcome Library in London, while his work is shown at the Royal Geographical Society’s headquarters and in some of the world’s most prestigious galleries.

With Forum Auctions celebrating its fifth year in business, the hammer fell at £16,000.

