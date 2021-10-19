Halloween: 5 spooktacular events in Perth and Kinross

An error occurred. Please try again.

Halloween is fast approaching and events are popping up all over to mark the occasion.

Now restrictions have eased, in-person spooktaculars are going ahead this year, albeit on a smaller scale than in previous years.

We take a look at just some of the Halloween events coming up in Perth and Kinross this month.

1. Blair Castle: Drive-in films

A weekend of drive-in films is set to entertain families from this Friday.

The three day event – running until Sunday – will show Halloween classics such as The Shining, Hocus Pocus and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Head of sales at Blair Castle and Estates Julia Sim said: “Drive-in movies are great fun and we hope that families will embrace our Halloween theme and use this as an opportunity to test out their fancy dress outfits ahead of trick or treating.”

Further information and ticket booking can be accessed on the Atholl Estates website.

2. Crannog Centre: Festival of Samhain

The Scottish Crannog Centre will commemorate the traditional Halloween festival of Samhain on Halloween itself.

The Gaelic festival at the end of the harvest season marks the beginning of the winter, when the veil between the spirit world and our world is believed to be at its thinnest.

The Crannog Centre event will see ancient stories of demons and magical creatures re-enacted in shadow-puppet performances, alongside storytelling, songs, games and music by the loch.

Tickets can be found on the Crannog Centre website.

3. Pickled Peacock: Fancy dress party

Based at the Cairn O’Mohr winery in Errol, the Pickled Peacock café opened its doors for the first time in February this year.

It is now holding a family friendly bird-themed fancy dress party on October 29 ahead of Halloween.

It will have local band Bruach playing, as well as serving “Spooky Scran and Cairno Cocktails”.

Co-owner Linsay Duncan said: “We have been lucky with the support and all our events so far have been sold out in 2021. We hope to do the same again for our Halloween Hoolie.

“Being out here on the farm really has given us the opportunity to be as creative as possible and we love Halloween, so with that in mind a family get together was important.”

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

4. AK Bell Library: Storytelling session

For children aged between four and seven, a Halloween storytelling session will be held at the AK Bell Library.

The event will go ahead on October 29, with youngsters encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes.

Adding to the atmosphere, the lights will be dimmed throughout the session.

Although the event is free, booking is essential and can be done through Eventbrite.

5. Scone Palace: Spirits of Scone

Last month, Scone Palace announced its Spirits of Scone fright fest would return for Halloween.

The 10-day event will begin on Friday until Halloween.

People will wander in the dark through the Ghostly Woods and Zombie Graveyard while meeting characters such as the Cannibal Family and Macbeth’s witches, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

Tickets can be obtained from the Scone Palace website.