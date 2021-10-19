Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Halloween: 5 spooktacular events in Perth and Kinross

By Anita Diouri
October 19 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 19 2021, 8.22am
Exorcism scene at Spirits of Scone, 2018. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Halloween is fast approaching and events are popping up all over to mark the occasion.

Now restrictions have eased, in-person spooktaculars are going ahead this year, albeit on a smaller scale than in previous years.

We take a look at just some of the Halloween events coming up in Perth and Kinross this month.

1. Blair Castle: Drive-in films

A weekend of drive-in films is set to entertain families from this Friday.

The three day event – running until Sunday – will show Halloween classics such as The Shining, Hocus Pocus and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Blair Castle
Blair Castle.

Head of sales at Blair Castle and Estates Julia Sim said: “Drive-in movies are great fun and we hope that families will embrace our Halloween theme and use this as an opportunity to test out their fancy dress outfits ahead of trick or treating.”

Further information and ticket booking can be accessed on the Atholl Estates website.

2. Crannog Centre: Festival of Samhain

The Scottish Crannog Centre will commemorate the traditional Halloween festival of Samhain on Halloween itself.

The Gaelic festival at the end of the harvest season marks the beginning of the winter, when the veil between the spirit world and our world is believed to be at its thinnest.

Crannog Centre Halloween
Ellen Pryde of the Crannog Centre at a previous event. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The Crannog Centre event will see ancient stories of demons and magical creatures re-enacted in shadow-puppet performances, alongside storytelling, songs, games and music by the loch.

Tickets can be found on the Crannog Centre website.

3. Pickled Peacock: Fancy dress party

Based at the Cairn O’Mohr winery in Errol, the Pickled Peacock café opened its doors for the first time in February this year.

It is now holding a family friendly bird-themed fancy dress party on October 29 ahead of Halloween.

It will have local band Bruach playing, as well as serving “Spooky Scran and Cairno Cocktails”.

Pickled Peacock
Linsay and Holly Duncan of the Pickled Peacock.

Co-owner Linsay Duncan said: “We have been lucky with the support and all our events so far have been sold out in 2021. We hope to do the same again for our Halloween Hoolie.

“Being out here on the farm really has given us the opportunity to be as creative as possible and we love Halloween, so with that in mind a family get together was important.”

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

4. AK Bell Library: Storytelling session

For children aged between four and seven, a Halloween storytelling session will be held at the AK Bell Library.

The event will go ahead on October 29, with youngsters encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes.

AK Bell Library Halloween
Library staff dressed in costume at a previous storytelling session. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Adding to the atmosphere, the lights will be dimmed throughout the session.

Although the event is free, booking is essential and can be done through Eventbrite.

5. Scone Palace: Spirits of Scone

Last month, Scone Palace announced its Spirits of Scone fright fest would return for Halloween.

The 10-day event will begin on Friday until Halloween.

Spirits of Scone
The Spirits of Scone event will be back on Friday.

People will wander in the dark through the Ghostly Woods and Zombie Graveyard while meeting characters such as the Cannibal Family and Macbeth’s witches, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

Tickets can be obtained from the Scone Palace website.

