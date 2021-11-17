An error occurred. Please try again.

Union reps say there is “real concern” over videos posted on TikTok which appear to mock and abuse local teachers.

Dozens of accounts have been created on the social media platform which include content apparently targeting teachers in schools across Tayside and Fife.

They follow a similar trend reported nationwide of pupils using the video-based app to post “disgraceful abuse” aimed at school staff.

It was reported last week that some schools in England had written to parents warning them they could face police action over offending posts.

Dozens of accounts created

A Courier investigation found that dozens of accounts have been created for secondary schools in Tayside and Fife.

In one video teachers at one school are rated out of 10, with the creator using pictures of faculty members taken from from the school’s website.

Other videos appear to contain unfounded allegations of misconduct, as well alleging relationships between faculty members and also appearing to mock the personal appearance of teaching staff.

The Courier is not naming the individual schools affected so as not to direct readers to the content.

EIS Fife representative David Farmer said the videos were an insult to teachers who have worked hard throughout the pandemic.

He said: “I would sum up the feeling of teachers, particularly those who have been subjected to vilification and attack via TikTok, as real concern.”

“After everything that has happened during the pandemic, this is just an additional burden and threat that teachers could well do without.

“This just should not be happening.”

Teachers ‘shouldn’t have to face abuse’

The videos have also been criticised by local authorities, who said teachers should not have to face “fear of abuse” whilst doing their jobs.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “School staff should be able to go about their work without fear of abuse at any time.

“Schools work hard to discourage inappropriate uses of social media and we look to educate young people and families about these issues.

“We also work closely with school staff and offer support and guidance.

“Tik Tok is not available to pupils on school networks.”

The other local authorities in Tayside, as well as Fife Council have also been approached for comment.