Sustainability and shopping local: What does it look like in Perthshire?

By Anita Diouri
November 20 2021, 6.00am
Caron Ironside with Katy Galbraith Hanging Robin Mosaic backdrop.

A Perthshire creatives platform is highlighting the importance of shopping local to ensure sustainability as the festive period approaches.

Perthshire Artisans aims to encourage people to support independent creators while buying gifts instead of buying mass produced items.

It says there is a growing number of consumers who are interested in the story and provenance behind the items they buy.

Cornelia Weinmann’s Japanese Knot Bag is one example of a local’s work.

And according to fashion technology company Lyst, there was a 37% increase in the number of searches for sustainability by online shoppers last year.

From upcycled items to one-of-a-kind pieces, Perthshire Artisans says there is a wide range of options to suit everyone’s taste.

Supporting local

Perthshire Artisans says the majority of the creators involved in the platform already incorporate sustainability into their work.

Project manager Caron Ironside said: “We are about giving the individual creators a platform.

Perthshire Artisans
Perthshire Artisan Mairi Urquhart’s tealight holder is just one example of work.

“Most of them consider sustainability and they will look at the packaging that they use.

“It’s amazing how they all look at their own practices. A lot of it is quite natural for them to consider that.

“The idea of ‘considered gifting’ and ‘buying better’ can mean buying less, up-cycled, local or choosing to support a small, independent business.”

Alternative to mass production

Caron added: “I think it is a good reminder to people that there is an alternative to buying mass products.

“You have got the provenance of the piece and you know more about the maker.

“And I think buying locally has become so important lately.

“After a challenging couple of years for everyone, all the signs are that consumers want their gift choices to reflect their values and for some, supporting independent creatives who work with sustainability in mind will be very appealing indeed.”

What is Perthshire Artisans?

Launched in 2020 by GrowBiz, Perthshire Artisans is a curated platform of diverse creatives from across the region.

Perthshire Artisans
Perthshire Artisan Jane Drysdale encourages sustainability and shopping local.

Each creator who is part of their community is either a full or part time professional and skilled in their particular craft.

From jewellers to candle makers to photographers, it celebrates and supports makers with a wide range of creative talents.

