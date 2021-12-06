Community Champion: Ashlie Lamb’s unaided walk fundraiser after paralysis supports disabled athletes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ashlie Lamb of Redgorton was 39 weeks pregnant when doctors discovered a tumour in her brain that could have left her unable to walk again.

Last year, she completed a 2k unaided walk to raise funds for the Perth Strathtay Harriers – the athletics club that has supported her in her recovery.

She was taken into Ninewells Hospital after suffering from double vision and vomiting, and was given an MRI scan.

It revealed the tumour, which was so large that it threatened her own life and that of her unborn child.

She had her daughter, Amelie, by an emergency caesarean section and had the tumour removed six days later.

The operation left her on life support for weeks and unable to walk or talk.

And Ashlie’s selflessness means athletes with disabilities at the club now have access to new equipment to undertake their training and enjoy sport.

The money raised meant the club could buy equipment straight away for the athletes.

‘Determination and tenacious approach’

Ashlie’s personal marathon raised over £5,000 for the Perth Strathtay Harriers.

The funding allowed the club to buy a frame runner bike to help athletes with lower limb disabilities.

And as well as raising funds for the club, she proved an inspiration and role model for its members.

Club chairman Jim Hunter said: “Ashlie Lamb has been and continues to be an inspirational part of the Harriers inclusion family.

“Her determination and tenacious approach meant that when she decided to raise funds to help our para-athletes in the club it was always going to be a success.

“But, wow, her sponsored walk around the Perth athletics track raised over £5,000.

“Anyone involved in disability sport is aware that the cost to buy new equipment or even service existing equipment is a constant challenge and never seems to end.

“This funding has already been used to buy a replacement frame runner bike to help new athletes with lower limb disabilities at Perth Strathtay Harriers.

“A single bike can can cost £5000 so to have the money available immediately meant that our inclusion programme could continue without any delay.

“In addition to the bike, additional specialist equipment has also been bought, this has included sets of bespoke hand grip-mitts to help hold an athletes hand in place when running.”

He added: “On behalf of all at Perth Strathtay Harriers I would to express our gratitude to Ashlie and team Lamb for being part of a very special group.”

One year on

When undertaking her fundraiser last year, Ashlie was unable to talk. But now, she is able to communicate through words.

One year on from her remarkable achievement, Ashlie reflected on what motivated her to complete the fundraiser.

She said: “It was giving back. And that’s why I did it.

“They helped me so much.

“It helps with my stamina. The volunteers – they are all really nice.”

Ashlie still attends classes at the Perth Strathtay Harriers as part of her ongoing recovery.

She has been receiving speech therapy and is able to talk again.

And Amelie, who is now two, attends a local nursery.

Ashlie added: “She is really good – she is really cheeky. She loves her dollies and loves going outside.”

What’s next for Ashlie?

After coming off life support, Ashlie faced a long road of recovery – one she is still continuing on.

She is undergoing physiotherapy to help with her mobility.

Meanwhile, she has been receiving speech therapy to help get her voice back, and she is now slowly able to talk.

As she continues her recovery from the events of almost three years ago, Ashlie is now writing a book.

The book will share her story so far and experiences of having had a tumour and her recovery so far.

Ashlie hopes the book will be completed in the new year.