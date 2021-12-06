Making dreams come true for 10 years: Mum thanks Ninewells ‘miracle’ babymakers on Assisted Conception Unit anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Making dreams come true for 10 years: Mum thanks Ninewells ‘miracle’ babymakers on Assisted Conception Unit anniversary

By Dawn Donaghey
December 6 2021, 7.33am
Post Thumbnail

Dreams of having a baby have come true for thousands of families thanks to the Assisted Conception Unit in NHS Tayside.

As the unit (ACU) based at ward 35 in Ninewells Hospital celebrates its 10 year anniversary, the team is proud to have helped more than 2,200 babies be born.

One of them is Harrison Brownlee, born in 2018 after his parents Laura and Michael were supported at the ACU.

Harrison will celebrate his third birthday this month and has recently become a proud big brother to baby Avery.

Ellen Drew.

The current ACU team includes clinical, laboratory, nursing, admin and counselling staff. It also manages the andrology service – dealing with the male reproductive system – for Tayside.

Lead Clinical Embryologist, Ellen Drew says: “I feel very privileged to work in the ACU.

“Assisted reproduction cycles in the UK have always been a team effort and we are all working together in Tayside to help families.

‘Best job in the world’

“I think we have the best job in the world. We help to make babies, and I am so glad to be part of it. I wouldn’t want to do anything else!”

Laura says she and Michael will be “forever grateful” to the ACU team for helping them start a family.

Harrison and Laura Brownlee.

“We had a truly wonderful experience with the ACU in Dundee.

“I had a fairly complicated condition that was causing various problems, including fertility difficulties.

‘Forever grateful’

“Every single person in the ACU made us feel like we were a priority and treated us with so much kindness. I couldn’t single out any individual to thank because they were all fantastic.

“We will be forever grateful to this team of miracle workers for helping us start our family.

New born baby boy resting in mothers arms.

“We’re so lucky we had this world class facility right on our doorstep.”

Although the current ACU was opened a decade ago, assisted conception services have been provided in Tayside since the early 1980s.

How the ACU has changed

The original IVF Unit was set up in Ninewells Hospital using just three rooms and shared ward space and theatre time.

The introduction of this IVF Unit led to the first IVF baby born in Scotland in 1984. Ninewells was also the first unit in Scotland to offer NHS-funded IVF treatment.

The team from the Assisted Conception Unit, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Consultant Dr Sarah Martins da Silva says, “Infertility treatment can be a difficult and challenging journey. We are proud to have touched the lives and made a difference for so many people and families in Tayside and beyond.”

The IVF lab moved to the ACU in 1994. This area then underwent extensive refurbishment in 2011 leading to the state-of-the-art facility in place today.

In the last 10 years, the ACU has seen exciting developments including the use of time-lapse incubators, which allow embryos to develop in a very quiet, undisturbed environment. Photos are taken of them on a regular cycle for monitoring.

Consultant Gynaecologist Mythili Ramalingam says: “One of the most incredible parts of my job is not only supporting patients through the fertility journey, but I also get to help deliver these babies.”