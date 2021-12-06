Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee fitness guru Shelley nominated for national awards

By Cara Forrester
December 6 2021, 7.33am
Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth has been recognised for the work she’s done to encourage women into health and fitness.

Shelley supports thousands of women across the world to lead healthier lives with her online programme.

And now she’s been nominated for two national business awards – despite a challenging year.

Shelley used her grief to push her on to help others.

Shelley’s Feel Look Be Formula has been shortlisted two categories at the 2021 Director of the Year Awards.

She’s worked in the fitness industry for over 20 years and has:

Fiona Logan CEO at Insights and Shelley are pictured.

‘Challenging 18 months’

Shelley is nominated in the Young and Agility and Resilience categories at the awards.

Shelley says: “In what has been a challenging 18 months for everyone, I’m so proud to be nominated for two awards for my contribution to supporting women transform their health, mindset and lives.

Lockdown presented an opportunity for Shelley.

“To be nominated for the new award for agility and resilience really pays credit to the hard work that has gone into making women feel part of a positive community during the pandemic.”

Lockdown opportunity

Shelley admits that with the right leadership and guidance lockdown was an opportunity “like no other.”

She admits encouraging women to invest in themselves, improve wellness and learn self-care creates a ripple effect to families and communities.

Louise Macdonald OBE, National Director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, adds as we emerge from the pandemic, business leaders are re-evaluating.

She says: “During the most challenging times the truly inspirational leaders shine through even more brightly among their peers.

“And our Director of the Year Awards are a way to celebrate that talent and strength of Scottish business leaders.”

The awards, headline sponsored by Badenoch + Clark, celebrate individuals’ business accomplishments in 2021.

Shelley and the other nominees will find out who the winners will be at a live online ceremony on Thursday December  9.