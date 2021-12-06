Dundee fitness guru Shelley nominated for national awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth has been recognised for the work she’s done to encourage women into health and fitness.

Shelley supports thousands of women across the world to lead healthier lives with her online programme.

And now she’s been nominated for two national business awards – despite a challenging year.

Shelley’s Feel Look Be Formula has been shortlisted two categories at the 2021 Director of the Year Awards.

She’s worked in the fitness industry for over 20 years and has:

Worked with Dundee company Insights to offer wellbeing programmes to combat employee burnout and stress.

‘Challenging 18 months’

Shelley is nominated in the Young and Agility and Resilience categories at the awards.

Shelley says: “In what has been a challenging 18 months for everyone, I’m so proud to be nominated for two awards for my contribution to supporting women transform their health, mindset and lives.

“To be nominated for the new award for agility and resilience really pays credit to the hard work that has gone into making women feel part of a positive community during the pandemic.”

Lockdown opportunity

Shelley admits that with the right leadership and guidance lockdown was an opportunity “like no other.”

She admits encouraging women to invest in themselves, improve wellness and learn self-care creates a ripple effect to families and communities.

Louise Macdonald OBE, National Director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, adds as we emerge from the pandemic, business leaders are re-evaluating.

She says: “During the most challenging times the truly inspirational leaders shine through even more brightly among their peers.

“And our Director of the Year Awards are a way to celebrate that talent and strength of Scottish business leaders.”

The awards, headline sponsored by Badenoch + Clark, celebrate individuals’ business accomplishments in 2021.

Shelley and the other nominees will find out who the winners will be at a live online ceremony on Thursday December 9.