Vodafone mobile internet outages in Dundee

Vodafone customers in Dundee woke up to network issues on Monday morning.

The provider said that it is aware of some network issues in the DD2, DD3 and DD4 postcode areas of the city but it is thought the problem spreads further.

It is believed the issue is mostly related to mobile internet connection and began at around 7am.

In a statement Vodafone said: “There’s a problem with our mobile network in this area at the moment that may be causing issues with your service.

“We’re sorry if you’re experiencing any disruption, we know how frustrating this can be. Thanks for your patience.”

Updates will be posted online throughout the day.

Website downdetector.co.uk has seen 33 reports of outages since 7am.