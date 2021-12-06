Perthshire law firm Macnabs opens new office and adds to senior staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perthshire law firm Macnabs has opened a new office and made new appointments to its senior team.

Macnabs fourth office has opened in Bridge of Allan, adding to its offices in Perth, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The firm has also appointed two new partners, Rachael MacDonald and Sarah Mitchell.

Ms MacDonald has joined the firm from Harper Macleod.

The family law specialist said: “It’s great to be joining such an innovative firm who have grown significantly over the years, yet who have managed to maintain their unique personal approach and down-to-earth style.

“I am looking forward to working with the team.”

Ms Mitchell started her journey at Macnabs as a trainee almost 10 years ago.

She then progressed through the ranks to solicitor then associate, and is now a partner in the private client team.

She said: “I am proud to be taking this next step and excited to help grow the business with the great team at Macnabs.

“It has been a busy year for the firm.

“I am looking forward to being part of the leadership team and driving the business forward over the coming years.”

Perthshire law firm Macnabs making investments

Managing partner Ruth Croman welcomed the duo to its senior team.

She said their appointments would help the firm continue to grow.

Ms Croman said: “After a successful year we are investing in both the fabric of our offices and our team.

“The firm is growing and recognising talent and commitment at every level.

“Our focus and enthusiasm will allow us to continue to deliver a first-class service to our clients.”

Ms Mitchell has been instrumental in the firm’s involvement with Will Aid.

Throughout November, Macnabs prepared wills for free as part of the campaign.

The campaign sees lawyers write wills for local people and donate their time for free in exchange for a donation to charity.

Macnabs has been advising the people of Perthshire and beyond since 1880.

The firm covers areas such as commercial, employment and family law, as well as wills, trusts and estates.

The firm has seven partners and 37 staff.

Macnabs has participated in Will Aid for over 10 years, raising over £62,000 for charity.