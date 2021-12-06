Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire law firm Macnabs opens new office and adds to senior staff

By Maria Gran
December 6 2021, 7.49am
Perthshire law firm Macnabs has appointed two new partners.
Perthshire law firm Macnabs has opened a new office and made new appointments to its senior team.

Macnabs fourth office has opened in Bridge of Allan, adding to its offices in Perth, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The firm has also appointed two new partners, Rachael MacDonald and Sarah Mitchell.

Ms MacDonald has joined the firm from Harper Macleod.

The family law specialist said: “It’s great to be joining such an innovative firm who have grown significantly over the years, yet who have managed to maintain their unique personal approach and down-to-earth style.

“I am looking forward to working with the team.”

Rachael MacDonald has joined Perthshire law firm Macnabs.

Ms Mitchell started her journey at Macnabs as a trainee almost 10 years ago.

She then progressed through the ranks to solicitor then associate, and is now a partner in the private client team.

She said: “I am proud to be taking this next step and excited to help grow the business with the great team at Macnabs.

“It has been a busy year for the firm.

“I am looking forward to being part of the leadership team and driving the business forward over the coming years.”

Perthshire law firm Macnabs making investments

Managing partner Ruth Croman welcomed the duo to its senior team.

She said their appointments would help the firm continue to grow.

Ms Croman said: “After a successful year we are investing in both the fabric of our offices and our team.

“The firm is growing and recognising talent and commitment at every level.

“Our focus and enthusiasm will allow us to continue to deliver a first-class service to our clients.”

The partners of Perthshire law firm Macnabs.

Ms Mitchell has been instrumental in the firm’s involvement with Will Aid.

Throughout November, Macnabs prepared wills for free as part of the campaign.

The campaign sees lawyers write wills for local people and donate their time for free in exchange for a donation to charity.

Macnabs has been advising the people of Perthshire and beyond since 1880.

The firm covers areas such as commercial, employment and family law, as well as wills, trusts and estates.

The firm has seven partners and 37 staff.

Macnabs has participated in Will Aid for over 10 years, raising over £62,000 for charity.