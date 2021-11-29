IN PICTURES: Perth Christmas lantern parade lights up city centre By Graham Brown November 29 2021, 5.32pm Updated: November 29 2021, 6.03pm Young carol singers enjoyd the lantern parade. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Perth’s traditional lantern parade returned for a heart-warming festive procession through the streets of the Fair City. Perth and District Pipe Band led the parade. It made its way from St Ninian’s Cathedral to St John’s Church for carol singing. Perthshire Brass provided the accompaniment. Perth and District Pipe Band led the lantern parade through the city centre. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Families flocked to the city centre for the event. Perth Presbytery Moderator Marjorie Clark was joined in leading the celebration by Provost Dennis Melloy. Families enjoy the carols: Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Saturday’s successful event was part of a busy festive programme in the city. It continues this weekend with bands, a falconry display, character walkabouts and a circus skills workshop. More pictures from the Perth Lantern Parade Two-year-old Archie Millar and one-year-old sister Iris were visiting from Kirkcaldy. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Perthshire Brass led the carol singing. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Provost Dennis Melloy alongside Perth Presbytery Moderator Marjorie Clark. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Perthshire Brass play for the crowds in Perth city centre. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Dougie Millar and two-year-old son Oscar from Kirkcaldy. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. More from The Courier IN PICTURES: Santa arrives in a campervan to start Kirkcaldy’s countdown to Christmas MAP: 7 Christmas lights switch-on events for families in Tayside and Fife IN PICTURES: Santa adds festive sparkle at Dunfermline’s Christmas lights switch-on 10 best pictures of festive fun as Perth switches on Christmas lights