IN PICTURES: Perth Christmas lantern parade lights up city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth’s traditional lantern parade returned for a heart-warming festive procession through the streets of the Fair City.

Perth and District Pipe Band led the parade.

It made its way from St Ninian’s Cathedral to St John’s Church for carol singing.

Perthshire Brass provided the accompaniment.

Families flocked to the city centre for the event.

Perth Presbytery Moderator Marjorie Clark was joined in leading the celebration by Provost Dennis Melloy.

Saturday’s successful event was part of a busy festive programme in the city.

It continues this weekend with bands, a falconry display, character walkabouts and a circus skills workshop.

More pictures from the Perth Lantern Parade