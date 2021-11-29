Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IN PICTURES: Perth Christmas lantern parade lights up city centre

By Graham Brown
November 29 2021, 5.32pm Updated: November 29 2021, 6.03pm
Young carol singers enjoyd the lantern parade. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Perth’s traditional lantern parade returned for a heart-warming festive procession through the streets of the Fair City.

Perth and District Pipe Band led the parade.

It made its way from St Ninian’s Cathedral to St John’s Church for carol singing.

Perthshire Brass provided the accompaniment.

Perth lantern parade
Perth and District Pipe Band led the lantern parade through the city centre. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Families flocked to the city centre for the event.

Perth Presbytery Moderator Marjorie Clark was joined in leading the celebration by Provost Dennis Melloy.

Perth city centre
Families enjoy the carols: Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Saturday’s successful event was part of a busy festive programme in the city.

It continues this weekend with bands, a falconry display, character walkabouts and a circus skills workshop.

More pictures from the Perth Lantern Parade

Perth lantern parade
Two-year-old Archie Millar and one-year-old sister Iris were visiting from Kirkcaldy. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth lantern parade
Perthshire Brass led the carol singing. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth Christmas
Provost Dennis Melloy alongside Perth Presbytery Moderator Marjorie Clark. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth lantern parade
Perthshire Brass play for the crowds in Perth city centre. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth Christmas
Dougie Millar and two-year-old son Oscar from Kirkcaldy. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth lantern parade
Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

