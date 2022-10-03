Ken Murdoch: Architect left his mark on Perth, Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ken Murdoch: Architect left his mark on Perth, Dundee and Fife

By Chris Ferguson
October 3 2022, 11.45am Updated: October 3 2022, 1.20pm
Ken Murdoch restored Methven Castle and did much of the work by hand.
Ken Murdoch was an architect whose legacy is evident across Dundee, Fife and Perthshire.

He designed many of the Bett Homes which retain popularity in Dundee.

Ken, who has died aged 94, was the lead architect on the council headquarters in Glenrothes but was perhaps most closely associated with the restoration of a Perthshire castle.

Ken and his wife Anna took what to most would be a daunting step in 1984 when they bought Methven Castle, near Perth.

Over the next few decades they secured the exterior and turned the interior into a family home.

Manual work

It was a massive undertaking and Ken did much of the work himself. He had always been hands on in restoration projects.

The couple researched the castle’s royal connections and lavished attention on the garden.

Once been close to ruin, the castle now stands restored and preserved for future generations to appreciate.

Ken Murdoch outside Methven Castle.

Ken’s full name was Kenneth Lyle Stewart Murdoch and he was born in Shetland in August 1928.

His father was a minister and the family moved to Ayr. His father died when Ken was 17 and the family moved to Dundee.

After National Service with the Royal Navy between 1945 and 1947, Ken began studying at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

He qualified as an architect and worked for Dundee Corporation before joining Bett Brothers.

During this period he refurbished Mercury Cottage, Tayport, much of the work undertaken by his own hands.

Marriage

Anna, a minister’s daughter who became a schoolteacher, and Ken married at St Fillans Church in 1954.

The couple had four of a family and in the early 1960s Ken took the opportunity to work in Sudan.

He spent five years as a key member of the department of architecture at the university in Khartoum and will also be remembered for the stand he took in resisting the influence of Apartheid which had filtered north.

The family travelled widely in North Africa, returning each summer by different routes across Europe and the Middle East.

An image of Methven castle in 1954 that shows the Georgian wing that was removed.

In 1966 Ken joined the architectural team for Glenrothes New Town and was the lead architect for Glenrothes House.

Five years later he joined John McLaren and Russell Diplock to become McLaren, Murdoch and Hamilton where he was a partner and lead architect on many new-build and restoration projects.

Throughout his life, Ken took a hands-on approach to his work and could even be seen up a scaffold with stonemasons when working on the Free Church of Scotland’s building on the Mound in Edinburgh.

Apart from built heritage, Ken had a wide range of interests. He was a watercolourist of note, a fiddle player and a Kirk elder who served on Perth Presbytery’s property committee.

How we reported Mr Murdoch’s plan to restore Methven Castle in 1984.

One of his sons, Stewart, said: “He valued restoration before replacement. He would rather puzzle away restoring a Georgian lock or spend weeks de-nailing recycled flooring than buy new.

“This philosophy was great preparation for the restoration of Methven Castle, which my parents spent 20 years rebuilding, researching its history and creating the castle garden. It was a labour of love that they shared.”

In 1987 the couple’s work on Methven Castle was recognised when they were awarded the Provost David K Thomson Award, which was presented to them by John Mathieson, provost of Perth and Kinross at the time.

Methven Castle, near Perth.
Ken was chairman of St John Scotland Perth and Kinross from 1997 to 2005 and, together with Anna, raised thousands of pounds for charity through different initiatives.

They spent several years undertaking voluntary work in Pakistan and tried to fulfil their commitment to Christian values through being of practical service to others.

Ken’s life will be remembered at a service of thanksgiving in St John’s Kirk, Perth, on November 12 at 2pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

