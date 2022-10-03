Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gusts of more than 50mph are to hit Tayside and Fife this week, as forecasters warn of potential disruption caused by strong winds.

A yellow warning covering the northern half of the UK is in place for the whole of Wednesday.

Forecasters say there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some roads and bridges could also be closed and there is a risk of power cuts.

The Met Office forecast shows locations including Dundee, Arbroath and St Andrews can expect gusts of 50mph and above.

It comes after strong winds caused roads and railway lines in the region to be blocked on Friday.

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning is in place for heavy rain across parts of western Perthshire between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across western parts of Scotland Tuesday 0000 – 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RvEIXCNZXy — Met Office (@metoffice) October 3, 2022

It could affect sections of the A9 north of Pitlochry and areas to the west of Crieff.

Locals are being warned to expect possible flooding as well as longer journey times and disruption to public transport.

Environment watchdog Sepa also has a flood alert in place for Tayside from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.