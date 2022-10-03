Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Lady Poole has stepped down as the chair of the Scottish Government’s Covid inquiry.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 3 2022, 12.18pm Updated: October 3 2022, 2.12pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Lady Poole stepped down as chair of Scotland's Covid inquiry.

Lady Poole has stepped down as the chair of the Scottish Government’s Covid inquiry.

The top judge – who went to Madras College as a pupil and worked at Dundee University – handed in her notice “for personal reasons”, it was announced on Monday.

Lady Poole KC had been appointed to lead the investigation into the successes and failures of how ministers responded to the pandemic.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said he was thankful for the work she had done and confirmed a new chair will be chosen to head up the inquiry.

He said: “I am grateful to Lady Poole for the important work she has undertaken since the establishment of this inquiry, and for her offer to assist with the transition to her successor during a notice period of up to three months.

“I thank Lady Poole for her work and wish her well.”

John Swinney is Scotland’s Covid recovery minister.

He added: “I have already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair for the independent inquiry.”

The new inquiry chair will look at 12 different aspects of how SNP ministers tackled Covid.

Key areas included how lockdown measures were imposed on the country, and how prepared the country was in advance.

Oxford University-educated Lady Poole KC was elevated to Scotland’s supreme court in 2020, making her a senator of the College of Justice of Scotland.

She attended Madras College in St Andrews while in secondary school, and later worked as a research assistant at Dundee University.

She also completed a separate course in arbitration at Aberdeen University.

Editor's Picks