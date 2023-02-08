Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued By Ben MacDonald February 8 2023, 2.42pm 0 The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Parts of Highland Perthshire could be hit with snow. The Met Office is warning of wintry conditions from 4pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday. The warning covers an area north-west of Pitlochry and Aberfeldy – covering a large part of the A9. Temperatures are set to drop to as low as 1°C in the area on Wednesday evening. Gales forecast The Met Office is warning locals that icy surfaces could cause slips and falls, resulting in injury. The forecast for Tayside and Fife on Wednesday night says: “Rain crossing east this evening with south-westerly gales, soon turning clearer and less windy. “The rest of the night mainly dry in east, a few wintry showers in west. Minimum temperature 1°C.” Thursday’s forecast says: “A mostly dry day towards east coast with some sunny spells. “In the west, a mixture of sunny intervals and a few showers, wintry over the hills. Quite breezy. Maximum temperature 8°C.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 3 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 4 ‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe 2 5 Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St… 6 Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls 7 Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction 8 Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations 9 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody… More from The Courier Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006? Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River… Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close' Editor's Picks Fife ‘monster’ tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim’s head Dundee’s St John’s RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route ‘excessive’? Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006? Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River Tay Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar Most Commented 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 2 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 3 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 4 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 5 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 6 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 7 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 8 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 9 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor 10 Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for 'physical and mental health' of locals