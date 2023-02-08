Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Highland Perthshire could be hit with snow.

The Met Office is warning of wintry conditions from 4pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

The warning covers an area north-west of Pitlochry and Aberfeldy – covering a large part of the A9.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as 1°C in the area on Wednesday evening.

Gales forecast

The Met Office is warning locals that icy surfaces could cause slips and falls, resulting in injury.

The forecast for Tayside and Fife on Wednesday night says: “Rain crossing east this evening with south-westerly gales, soon turning clearer and less windy.

“The rest of the night mainly dry in east, a few wintry showers in west. Minimum temperature 1°C.”

Thursday’s forecast says: “A mostly dry day towards east coast with some sunny spells.

“In the west, a mixture of sunny intervals and a few showers, wintry over the hills. Quite breezy. Maximum temperature 8°C.”