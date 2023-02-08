‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Book lovers have reacted with disbelief after a new banner appeared outside Kirkcaldy Galleries directing people to the LIBARY.

The huge sign was erected beside the town centre building last week.

Red-faced officials noticed the mis-spelled word just minutes after it went up.

However, they decided to keep it in place until they could order a new one.

They have blamed the Kirkcaldy library sign on “genuine human error”.

But astonished Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said the blunder had turned the libraries service into a laughing stock.

And he said: “Somebody has seriously messed up.

“This is a library and they’re trying to attract people to make them more literate.

“Yet they can’t even spell library! You couldn’t make it up.”

Call for ‘libary’ banner to be removed

Kirkcaldy Galleries is home to the town’s main library, including a large children’s section.

It also houses a museum, art gallery and cafe.

And banners advertising those services are all spelled correctly.

Mr Torrance added: “It makes them a bit of a laughing stock if they can’t spell library right.

“They want us to come and let our kids take out books to help them with their reading and writing.

“You’d think somebody would have proof read it before it went up.”

The SNP MSP called for the banner to come down until a new one arrives.

Kirkcaldy library sign was genuine human error

The library is managed by Fife Cultural Trust, which runs libraries, art galleries, museums and theatres on behalf of Fife Council.

A spokesperson said: “The spelling mistake was spotted almost immediately after the banner was installed last week and a replacement ordered.

“It will be replaced as soon as the new one is ready.

“This was a genuine human error and unfortunate to be in such a visible location.”

The total cost of the original banner and the new one is around £200.