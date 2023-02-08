Dundee United v Aberdeen game gets put back to a Saturday night kick-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have switched another clash with Aberdeen to an evening kick-off.

Playing the Dons under the Tannadice floodlights produced one of the stand-out results of the Tangerines’ season, when they beat Jim Goodwin’s side 4-0 in October.

As with that match – and the fixture at Pittodrie the following month – kick-off for the March 4 contest has been put back.

The game will start at 6pm.

A United statement read: “Our third encounter with the Dons has been moved to an evening kick-off as the club strives for innovation and an enhanced atmosphere within the stadium.

“The previous outing at Tannadice saw a bumper crowd enjoy a 4-0 victory for the Tangerines.”