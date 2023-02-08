Dundee United v Aberdeen game gets put back to a Saturday night kick-off By Eric Nicolson February 8 2023, 3.35pm 0 United players celebrate a memorable win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United have switched another clash with Aberdeen to an evening kick-off. Playing the Dons under the Tannadice floodlights produced one of the stand-out results of the Tangerines’ season, when they beat Jim Goodwin’s side 4-0 in October. As with that match – and the fixture at Pittodrie the following month – kick-off for the March 4 contest has been put back. The game will start at 6pm. 🌙 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐃𝟑 Our #cinchPremiership clash with Aberdeen next month will now kick-off at 6pm Full details 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 8, 2023 A United statement read: "Our third encounter with the Dons has been moved to an evening kick-off as the club strives for innovation and an enhanced atmosphere within the stadium. "The previous outing at Tannadice saw a bumper crowd enjoy a 4-0 victory for the Tangerines." 