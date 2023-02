Dundee United v Aberdeen game gets put back to a Saturday night kick-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have switched another clash with Aberdeen to an evening kick-off.

Playing the Dons under the Tannadice floodlights produced one of the stand-out results of the Tangerinesโ€™ season, when they beat Jim Goodwinโ€™s side 4-0 in October.

As with that match โ€“ and the fixture at Pittodrie the following month โ€“ kick-off for the March 4 contest has been put back.

The game will start at 6pm.

๐ŸŒ™ ๐’๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐š๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ญ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐ƒ๐Ÿ‘ Our #cinchPremiership clash with Aberdeen next month will now kick-off at 6pm Full details ๐Ÿ‘‡ | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 8, 2023

A United statement read: โ€œOur third encounter with the Dons has been moved to an evening kick-off as the club strives for innovation and an enhanced atmosphere within the stadium.

โ€œThe previous outing at Tannadice saw a bumper crowd enjoy a 4-0 victory for the Tangerines.โ€