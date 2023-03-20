Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary is not a word to use without very good reason. Neither is pioneering but nothing else comes close to describing the musical legacy and achievements of Jim Tosh, founder and leader of the Hawthorn Band.

His death at 95 at home in Blairgowrie brings to an end a connection , and a love affair with Scottish country dance music, spanning nearly 80 years.

Jim, on accordion and his brother Andy, at that time on piano, were asked at two hours’ notice to play a VE night celebratory dance in 1945 at Clunie Hall four miles west of Blairgowrie.

With them went Hamish Miller on second accordion and Andy Heron on drums. The band had no transport.

With Blair folk enjoying themselves in thousands no one noticed the local coal lorry quietly sneaking out of town and heading to Clunie.

Victory in Europe dance

Jim never tired recalling the night: “You could not see a square inch of the floor. Whole families had turned out from miles around. There were probably as many people outside the hall as in it.”

The dance continued for many hours. The band suddenly realised they had played every tune they knew. “So we just played them all again,” said Jim.

The Hawthorn Band’s fame spread quickly in the dancing-daft days after the Second World War.

They travelled all over Scotland, Ireland and England. American record producer Phil Spector introduced his Wall of Sound in the early 1960s. You could say he was 15 years behind The Hawthorn Band. Their wall of sound came from three accordions, two fiddles, piano and drums.

They made several records which have become vinyl collectors’ items. Their broadcasts on BBC radio were highly acclaimed.

Fellow Blairgowrie musician Gordon Howe said: “No one knows for sure exactly how many broadcasts they made but it was well over 100. Most were in the days of live performances where skill, musicianship and concentration were vital.

“Nowadays broadcasting bands get their tunes recorded onto computers so they can correct any bit they are not happy with.”

Skilled

Jim Tosh was a master of the button-key accordion. His brother Andy on piano accordion made the perfect combination. Jim could scarcely read music but memorised hundreds of tunes and could recall them and play them by ear at short notice.

For me his masterpiece was the very demanding Marquis of Tullibardine he played live on radio many times.

I had the privilege to be the band’s guitarist and bass player for some years. We were a seven-piece group – four from Blairgowrie and three from Dundee.

Jim and Andy enjoyed banter with the Dundee connection telling us they did not take lectures on English from people with funny Dundee accents.

He had a particular grasp of Blair vernacular. When he summoned us to prepare to go on the stand the command was given in beautifully basic agricultural language: “Git yokit!”

Career

Jim’s skills as a coach builder and painter were like his music – of the highest quality. When his playing and working days were over he used those skills to restore vintage vehicles, particularly tractors.

Jim was born into a farming family near Coupar Angus. He married Jean Campbell at Bendochy in 1947. In time they moved to Blairgowrie where Jim built their home. He is survived by Jean and son James.

He was also a much-loved grandad and great-grandad. It is now 78 years since The Hawthorn Band aka The Hawthorn Accordion Band started out, and some 33 years since they disbanded.

They have gifted us a legacy of great music for both dancing and listening, and pioneered a trail many follow today. I trust history will remember them with all the credit they so richly deserve.

You can read the family’s announcement here.