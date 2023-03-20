Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash

By Alasdair Clark
March 20 2023, 2.09pm Updated: March 20 2023, 4.24pm
Trains running through Dundee and Perth train stations have been cancelled. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

ScotRail services between Dundee and Perth are returning to normal after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

The line was closed around 2pm on Monday and re-opened with services running at a reduced speed between Dundee and the Fair City.

No visible damage could be seen from the scene on Tay Street, which closed for a short period of time.

Disruption is expected for most of the afternoon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “Following a lorry colliding with a bridge between Perth and Dundee all lines are now open.

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal.”

A witness told The Courier: “I was walking along Tay Street and saw some cars turning back and some flashing lights, a couple of guys from network rail were up a ladder in the middle of the bridge checking it.

“I didn’t see a lorry there, it must have moved but police were speaking to a driver parked further down.

“A train was going very slowly over the bridge so they must be taking precautions.

“Doesn’t look like anything is badly damaged on either end which is such a relief.

“Hopefully just some minor damage that doesn’t cause too many issues.”

Line closed for bridge examination

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “An HGV stuck a bridge on Tay Street in Perth at 1.38pm.

“As a cautionary measure we immediately closed the line, and sent a bridge examiner to site who arrived at 2.00pm.

“The line was initially opened at 2.06pm, with a speed restriction of 5mph imposed until a full inspection could take place.

“The line was fully reopened at 2.28pm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
Top Perth acts playing special rock 'n roll gig for documentary and museum display
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash

Most Read

1
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole

Editor's Picks

Most Commented