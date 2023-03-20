Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail services between Dundee and Perth are returning to normal after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

The line was closed around 2pm on Monday and re-opened with services running at a reduced speed between Dundee and the Fair City.

No visible damage could be seen from the scene on Tay Street, which closed for a short period of time.

A spokesperson said: “Following a lorry colliding with a bridge between Perth and Dundee all lines are now open.

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal.”

A witness told The Courier: “I was walking along Tay Street and saw some cars turning back and some flashing lights, a couple of guys from network rail were up a ladder in the middle of the bridge checking it.

“I didn’t see a lorry there, it must have moved but police were speaking to a driver parked further down.

“A train was going very slowly over the bridge so they must be taking precautions.

“Doesn’t look like anything is badly damaged on either end which is such a relief.

“Hopefully just some minor damage that doesn’t cause too many issues.”

Line closed for bridge examination

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “An HGV stuck a bridge on Tay Street in Perth at 1.38pm.

“As a cautionary measure we immediately closed the line, and sent a bridge examiner to site who arrived at 2.00pm.

“The line was initially opened at 2.06pm, with a speed restriction of 5mph imposed until a full inspection could take place.

“The line was fully reopened at 2.28pm.”