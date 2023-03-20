REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre’s season

By Peter Cargill
March 20 2023, 2.17pm
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.

Playwright Willy Russell has a unique talent for pulling heart-strings and pushing the laughter button, often at the same time.

His most famous female creations — Shirley, Mrs Johnstone and Rita — have been packing out theatres for around 40 years. And, yet, their relevance to these modern times is just as strong. His subtle one-liners will always survive.

Smash-hit start

It’s a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre’s revived subscription series as the initially-reluctant Professor Frank Bryant attempts to educate Rita.

Rachael-Rose McLaren as Rita in Educating Rita.

The 26-year-old hairdresser is tired of her monotonous life. She despises the banal conversations with the customers and her pathetic social life. She doesn’t share her husband’s enthusiasm to start a family (he doesn’t know she’s on the pill).

She yearns to escape and decides to better herself by taking an Open University course in English literature, enlisting under the name of Rita (her real name is Susan — don’t ask!).

Frank has long been disillusioned, continually viewing his future through the bottom of a glass. His university room’s unique filing system is designed for easy access to the variety of usquebaugh (whisky) hidden behind the literary classics.

World-weary professor

But, slowly, the meeting of the two diverse minds becomes a case of “who’s teaching who”.

It is so appropriate that we have a world-weary (or even student-weary) professor performed by an actor of great experience (and far from weary!) from the cobbles of Coronation Street to the wards of Casualty alongside a recent student of RADA as the enthusiastic learner.

Gray O’Brien in Educating Rita.

It’s the perfect mix and plaudits are well deserved for Gray O’Brien and Rachael-Rose McLaren, whose Liverpool accent was quite something coming from a Glaswegian!

The prof’s spacious university quarters would be the envy of most in the education system thanks to designer Karen Tennant.

Perthshire-based director Martin McCormack is no stranger to Perth Theatre having written and co-directed the community show Oh When The Saints and also wrote Pitlochry Theatre’s The Maggie Wall which is to be repeated this summer.

Educating Rita continues at Perth Theatre until April 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA)
Ocean Colour Scene promise ‘something special’ as they announce new tour
Dedrick Williams was found guilty of murder (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)
Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo (Jon Enoch/PA)
Gino D’Acampo quits Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip amid contract complications
The line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been announced (Ian West/PA)
The 1975 and Jonas Brothers among star acts to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend
The official BBC TikTok account has 4.4 million followers (Yui Mok/PA)
BBC urges staff to delete TikTok from company devices
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…
The moment Justin Rutherford returns to Weatherfield to attack Daisy Midgeley on her wedding day (Danielle Baguley/ITV)
Katie Piper Foundation advises Coronation Street on acid attack storyline
(Sam Carlisle/PA)
Christine McGuinness helps break world record for longest lanyard
David Beckham has celebrated his wife Victoria on Mother’s Day. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Victoria Beckham keeps her children grounded, says husband David on Mother’s Day

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole

Editor's Picks

Most Commented