Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 20 2023, 2.28pm
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

An Angus driver says he is being forced to replace two tyres after his car hit a 7ft pothole.

Stuart Pirie, 51, from Craichie – south-east of Forfar – was left with the damage on his Mercedes after driving on the B9128 on Sunday.

The pet shop owner says he had no choice but to drive over the pothole – which was 3ft wide – to avoid colliding with other vehicles coming the other way.

He believes it is only a matter of time before the broken road surface causes a bad crash, and claims other drivers have reported similar issues on that stretch of road.

Stuart with his damaged car. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Stuart said: “I was aware there had been a pothole in that spot – there are potholes all along that stretch.

“It had been filled in but now it’s back worse than ever.

“I was driving along when I was on it before I knew about it and there were two cars coming the other direction.

“I had to go through the pothole to avoid colliding with the other cars.

Stuart says there are several potholes on the route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“I knew straight away that my car was damaged. To begin with I thought it was only one tyre but when I got out to look I was horrified to discover that two were damaged.

“This is going to cost me several hundred pounds to fix.”

Earlier this year, a crash investigator said the number of potholes in Angus posed a “serious risk” of fatal incidents.

Stuart, who has complained to the local authority, has described the condition of Angus roads as “awful”.

‘It’s time the council took responsibility’

He said: “It’s time the council took responsibility and took action before a serious accident happens because of these potholes.

“I actually measured the pothole I hit. I was shocked to see it measured about 3ft wide, 7ft long and around 4in deep.

“I was able to nurse the car back home but the damage is pretty extensive and will be expensive to fix.”

Two tyres on Stuart’s car are having to be replaced. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a deep pothole near to Craichie, on the road towards Forfar.

“Our roads team have been despatched to attend to it today.

“We encourage people to tell us about potholes and other road issues to us via our online reporting system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police probe after items stolen from three cars in Monifieth
The Monifieth High School entrepreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Angus pals' motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo…
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Family pay tribute to Forfar's Kevin Barker who took his own life
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident

Most Read

1
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
Superhead proposal for Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is a 'step too…
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre's season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented