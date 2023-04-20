Man taken to hospital after A9 crash near House of Bruar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 near House of Bruar.

The carriageway was shut in both directions between Blair Atholl and Calvine following the two-vehicle collision, which took place just after 10am.

It was reopened at 2pm, and traffic on the road has now returned to normal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A9 near Blair Atholl around 10am on Thursday.

“One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”