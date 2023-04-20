COURIER OPINION: Can Shona Robison silence SNP critics’ jeers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Can Shona Robison silence SNP critics’ jeers?

As Deputy First Minister, Dundee MSP Shona Robison wants to 'get the SNP's house in order' - no mean feat considering the many crises currently engulfing the party.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison in a corridor at the Scottish parliament
Shona Robison is Humza Yousaf's Deputy First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Date; 20/04/2023
By The Courier

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was delighted to get the senior role in Humza Yousaf’s new-look SNP Government.

How she must wish the questions she is facing now were all about her plans for the job.

Instead, the Dundee politician has been responding to the unfolding crisis in the party now rocked by two high-profile arrests.

On Tuesday, Colin Beattie quit as party treasurer the day after he spoke to police under caution.

All this focus on the governing party at Holyrood must be infuriating for supporters who view the Conservatives at Westminster as the big problem.

Shona Robison in the Scottish Parliament.
Shona Robison has said she’ll help to ‘get the SNP’s house in order’ as Deputy First Minister. Image: PA.

How galling it will be to know that Rishi Sunak’s party has been probed for Covid breaches, fined and had to respond to questions about its own financial health.

There have been questions surrounding lobbying and the tax affairs linked to the prime minister.

There was the cavalier approach to taxpayers’ money lavished on wallpaper in Downing Street.

Partygate was a low point in a crowded field of low points.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in the House of Commons.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is tasked with holding the Conservatives to account. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn tried to turn the tables yesterday with those elements clearly in mind.

But the prime minister attempted to simply mock his opponent.

In the bear-pit of the Commons, the jeering carries.

Ultimately, this is how it will continue unless Ms Robison really can help the SNP “get its house in order”.

