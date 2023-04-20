Dundee loan star Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens Park

Dark Blues head into final three games of the season top of the Championship and winger Hannant is keen to repeat his Cambridge United success.

By George Cran
Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

Dundee loan star Luke Hannant has already tasted the joys of promotion down south – now he’s keen for a second helping at Dens Park.

The Colchester United winger has impressed in dark blue in recent weeks and was hailed by manager Gary Bowyer for his performance last time out against Morton.

The 29-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award after grabbing his first Dundee goal before setting up Kwame Thomas to spark a late comeback.

Thomas added a second to earn the Dark Blues what had looked an unlikely point at 3-1 down to extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

And kept them top of the Championship with just three matches remaining.

Hannant finds the net against Morton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

This weekend they aim to keep up their recent form at a resurgent Inverness Caley Thistle in the Highlands.

‘Pressure’

Hannant won promotion from League Two with Cambridge United in 2021, playing 43 of the 46 league matches as the U’s finished in second place.

The goals of current Wrexham star Paul Mullin helped, as did the experience of former Norwich and Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan, but Hannant says it was the attitude of the squad that saw them through.

“I won promotion with Cambridge United going from League Two into League One in the Covid season,” he said.

Luke Hannant (right) celebrates promotion with Cambridge United team-mates Adam May and Declan Drysdale. Image: Shutterstock.

“We were pretty much in the top three the whole season but it certainly helped having Paul Mullin in the team.

“He scored like 30-odd goals but we had Wes Hoolahan as well.

“We didn’t have a very big squad – we only had 18 players for pretty much the whole season.

“It was just a good group who didn’t really listen to the noise.

“I don’t know if it helped not having fans in, that might have helped some players deal with the pressure.

“We just maintained a good environment and kept going the whole season.

“We managed to get over the line on the last day of the campaign.”

‘Getting over the line’

Hannant celebrates his first Dundee goal. Image: SNS.

Win their next three games and Hannant will earn a second promotion of his career.

And he’s determined to make that the case.

“Once you have had that experience of gaining promotion and all those feelings of excitement at getting over the line you want to do it again,” he added.

“There were nerves towards the end of the season which was normal but for the position we are in now we just want to concentrate on ourselves.”

