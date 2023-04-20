Dundee loan star Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee loan star Luke Hannant has already tasted the joys of promotion down south – now he’s keen for a second helping at Dens Park.

The Colchester United winger has impressed in dark blue in recent weeks and was hailed by manager Gary Bowyer for his performance last time out against Morton.

The 29-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award after grabbing his first Dundee goal before setting up Kwame Thomas to spark a late comeback.

Thomas added a second to earn the Dark Blues what had looked an unlikely point at 3-1 down to extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

And kept them top of the Championship with just three matches remaining.

This weekend they aim to keep up their recent form at a resurgent Inverness Caley Thistle in the Highlands.

‘Pressure’

Hannant won promotion from League Two with Cambridge United in 2021, playing 43 of the 46 league matches as the U’s finished in second place.

The goals of current Wrexham star Paul Mullin helped, as did the experience of former Norwich and Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan, but Hannant says it was the attitude of the squad that saw them through.

“I won promotion with Cambridge United going from League Two into League One in the Covid season,” he said.

“We were pretty much in the top three the whole season but it certainly helped having Paul Mullin in the team.

“He scored like 30-odd goals but we had Wes Hoolahan as well.

“We didn’t have a very big squad – we only had 18 players for pretty much the whole season.

“It was just a good group who didn’t really listen to the noise.

“I don’t know if it helped not having fans in, that might have helped some players deal with the pressure.

“We just maintained a good environment and kept going the whole season.

“We managed to get over the line on the last day of the campaign.”

‘Getting over the line’

Win their next three games and Hannant will earn a second promotion of his career.

And he’s determined to make that the case.

“Once you have had that experience of gaining promotion and all those feelings of excitement at getting over the line you want to do it again,” he added.

“There were nerves towards the end of the season which was normal but for the position we are in now we just want to concentrate on ourselves.”