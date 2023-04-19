Dundee loan star Luke Hannant hailed by Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer believes Dundee are reaping the rewards from a razor-sharp Luke Hannant.

Dark Blues super-sub Kwame Thomas grabbed the headlines on Saturday after coming off the bench to bag a brace and help salvage a 3-3 draw for the Dark Blues against Morton at Dens.

However, it was another January transfer window arrival Hannant who picked up the Man of the Match award after producing an impressive overall display and netting his side’s opener, his first goal for the club.

‘Impressed by work ethic’

The on-loan Colchester United winger previously admitted that he would take some time to regain full sharpness after being starved of game time at his parent club.

Now, having started the last eight matches for Dundee, the 29-year-old is back firing on all cylinders – much to the delight of Dens boss Bowyer.

The 51-year-old admitted: “The January window is difficult because generally speaking you are picking up players who have probably been in and out of squads at other clubs, not playing 90 minutes regularly.

“That applied to Luke, Ryan Clampin and Kwame Thomas. They needed to get up to speed.

“I have known Luke for a while from England and I have always been impressed with his work ethic and some of the qualities he possesses with the ball as well.”

Bowyer added: “One thing I hadn’t noticed was his ability to head it at the back post like he did on Saturday.

“I thought it was a fantastic goal from us. It was a great bit of build-up and a wonderful cross from Zach Robinson.

“They say strikers cross the ball better than anybody and then it was a wonderful leap at the back post and a good header from Luke.

“He has been getting stronger and stronger with each game and I thought he was terrific again on Saturday.”